Ahmedabad Metro is extending its operating hours until 2 am on select routes, giving commuters more time to enjoy the Navratri celebrations without rushing for the last train.

The revised schedule will be in effect from October 14 to October 19, with different last-train timings across three corridors. Check out the revised last-train timings, routes and ticket prices here before planning your journey.

Ahmedabad Metro extended timings: When are the last trains?

The Vastral Gam–Thaltej Gam and APMC–Koteshwar Road corridors will have trains at 30-minute intervals during the extended hours. On the APMC–Sector-1 corridor, trains will run at intervals of 60 minutes.

On the Vastral Gam–Thaltej Gam route, the last train will leave Vastral Gam at 2 am, while the final service from Thaltej Gam towards Vastral Gam will depart at 2:12 am.

For commuters travelling on the APMC–Koteshwar Road corridor, the last train from APMC will depart at 2:14 am. In the opposite direction, the final service from Koteshwar Road will leave at 2:07 am.

The APMC–Sector-1 corridor will have an earlier last service. The final train from APMC will depart at 12:44 am, while the last train from Sector-1 towards APMC will leave at 12:38 am.

Rs 50 for a single journey

Commuters planning to use the metro during the extended hours will need a special paper ticket priced at Rs 50. The tickets will be available at all metro stations and can be used for one journey only.

Stations between Vastral Gam and Thaltej Gam

The East-West corridor, known as Line 1, connects Vastral Gam in eastern Ahmedabad with Thaltej Gam in the west. Commuters can use this route to travel between several residential, commercial and central areas of the city.

The 18 stations on the corridor are Vastral Gam, Nirant Cross Road, Vastral, Rabari Colony, Amraivadi, Apparel Park, Kankaria East, Kalupur Metro Station, Ghee Kanta, Shahpur, Old High Court, SP Stadium, Commerce Six Road, Gujarat University, Gurukul Road, Doordarshan Kendra, Thaltej and Thaltej Gam.

Stations on the APMC – Koteshwar Road – Full route

The North-South corridor serves commuters travelling between APMC and the northern part of Ahmedabad. The supplied station list covers the section between APMC and Motera Stadium.

The stations along this stretch are APMC, Jivraj Park, Rajivnagar, Shreyas, Paldi, Gandhigram, Old High Court, Usmanpura, Vijay Nagar, Vadaj, Ranip, Sabarmati Railway Station, AEC, Sabarmati and Motera Stadium.

Regular Ahmedabad Metro timings

Ahmedabad Metro services usually operate from 6:20 am to 11 pm. However, commuters travelling during the Navratri period can use the extended services until October 19, with late-night trains available on the specified corridors.