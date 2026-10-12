Ahmedabad is set to see further development of its metro network, with six elevated corridor projects planned across different parts of the city. The proposed stretches cover areas such as Shilaj, Badrabad, Naranpura, Nehrunagar and Bapunagar.

The six routes together span around 48.27 km and include 35 elevated stations. With a combined estimated cost of Rs 4,060 crores, the projects aim to extend metro infrastructure to more parts of Ahmedabad.

Here is a closer look at the proposed routes, station numbers, and estimated costs.

Ahmedabad Metro: Six elevated routes and their details

The Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation (GMRC) recently invited bids for six elevated corridor construction packages under the Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project.

– Shilaj Circle to Badrabad: The Shilaj Circle–Badrabad Dead End stretch is the longest among the six packages. It will cover 12.527 km and include seven elevated stations. The estimated cost of the work is ₹986.41 crore.

– Naranpura to Nehrunagar: The proposed Naranpura–Nehrunagar stretch will cover 8.68 km and have five elevated stations. The construction package has an estimated value of ₹683.05 crore.

– Vishal Nagar West to Bapunagar North: This package covers an 11.04-km elevated stretch and includes 10 stations, the highest number among the six projects. The estimated construction cost is ₹961.40 crore.

– Veer Savarkar Sports Complex to Arihant Nagar: The Veer Savarkar Sports Complex–Arihant Nagar stretch will cover 4.84 km and include five elevated stations. The estimated cost of the package is ₹438.94 crore.

– APMC to New Faisal Nagar: The APMC–New Faisal Nagar section will span 6.56 km, with five elevated stations. The construction package has an estimated value of ₹592.61 crore.

– Dudheshwar to Vadaj: The Dudheshwar–Vadaj stretch will cover 4.62 km and include three elevated stations. It is the shortest of the six packages and has an estimated cost of ₹398.55 crore.

A look at Ahmedabad Metro’s existing network

Ahmedabad Metro already connects several important areas across Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar, including GIFT City. The network has two main corridors in Ahmedabad, along with extensions that carry metro services towards Gandhinagar.

The East–West corridor runs from Vastral Gam to Thaltej Gam, covering 21.16 km and 17 stations. The North–South corridor connects APMC with Motera Stadium over 18.87 km. Together, these routes serve key parts of Ahmedabad.

Metro services also extend beyond the city through the 22.8-km Motera Stadium–Mahatma Mandir corridor, which has 20 stations. The 5.4-km GNLU–GIFT City section provides a further connection to Gandhinagar’s financial and business hub.

More stations, wider reach: What the expansion could bring

The six proposed corridors could bring metro services closer to more residential and commercial areas of Ahmedabad. With 35 stations planned across the routes, commuters in the areas covered may find it easier to access the metro for everyday travel.

The new stretches could also improve connections with other parts of the city, depending on how they link with the existing network.

Metro connectivity for growing parts of Ahmedabad

As Ahmedabad continues to grow, extending metro services to more parts of the city could help meet the travel needs of its residents. The proposed corridors cover several different areas, giving more neighbourhoods the possibility of access to rail-based public transport.

Once the routes are developed, their station locations and links with other transport services will play an important role in how commuters use them for daily journeys.