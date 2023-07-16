The European Investment Bank (EIB) has lauded the ongoing construction work at Agra Metro Project. The work is being executed by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation while the EIB is financing the project.

On Friday, Kris Peeters, Vice-President, European Investment Bank (EIB) along with a four member team assessed the Agra Metro Rail Project. The team was immensely impressed with the pace of the Agra Metro Project work and the way it is moving ahead with a strict timeline.

The team members inspected various projects such as Taj East Gate Metro station, Agra Metro Depot and Agra Fort Metro Station (Underground).

In a statement, Peeters said, “The European Investment Bank is proud of its contribution to this project. This is a good example of how international cooperation and local know-how can make tangible improvement for people and businesses. I am very proud to see cooperation between Europe and India growing through projects like this.”

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar, Managing Director, UPMRC has expressed gratitude towards the members of EIB. In a statement Kumar said, “I am very happy and thankful to the European Investment bank for their continued support to the development of Metro rail projects being implemented in the state of Uttar Pradesh.”

Also Read Delhi Metro emerges as the most preferable mode of transport amid flooding! A detailed report on passenger footfall



Sheel Kumar Mittal, Director-Finance, UPMRC said, “EIB has been associated with UPMRC as its trusted financial partner and has sanctioned 450 million euros for Lucknow Metro, 650 million euros for Kanpur Metro and 450 million euros for Agra Metro.” He added that the Agra Metro Rail project is progressing towards completion. He also said that the UPMRC is dedicated to give the people of agra a world class public transport system.

Significance of Agra Metro Rail Project:-

Once completed, the Agra metro rail will facilitate travel by more than 2 million people living in the city of Agra. This new mode of transport will prove to be beneficial for the people going to their workplaces. It will also benefit healthcare workers, students, businessmen, etc. It will also protect the environment and improve the air quality in the city.

About European Investment Bank:-

The European Investment Bank (EIB), is the Bank of the European Union. It is providing the financial assistance of 450 million Euro to the Agra Metro Rail project. The EIB is also providing support to Lucknow and Kanpur Metro projects in Uttar Pradesh.