scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Agra Metro Rail project: Good example of how international cooperation can make tangible improvement for people, says Kris Peeters, Vice-President, EIB

Once completed, the Agra metro rail will facilitate travel by more than 2 million people living in the city of Agra.

Written by Anish Mondal
Updated:
Agra Metro Rail, Agra Metro Rail project, Agra Metro Rail tender, Agra Metro Rail project update, Agra Metro Rail construction update, Agra Metro Rail status, Agra Metro Rail completion, Agra Metro Rail latest news, Agra Metro Rail images, Agra Metro Rail EIB, european bank,
The team members inspected various projects such as Taj East Gate Metro station, Agra Metro Depot and Agra Fort Metro Station (Underground).

The European Investment Bank (EIB) has lauded the ongoing construction work at Agra Metro Project. The work is being executed by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation while the EIB is financing the project.

On Friday, Kris Peeters, Vice-President, European Investment Bank (EIB) along with a four member team assessed the Agra Metro Rail Project. The team was immensely impressed with the pace of the Agra Metro Project work and the way it is moving ahead with a strict timeline.

Also Read

The team members inspected various projects such as Taj East Gate Metro station, Agra Metro Depot and Agra Fort Metro Station (Underground).

Also Read

In a statement, Peeters said, “The European Investment Bank is proud of its contribution to this project. This is a good example of how international cooperation and local know-how can make tangible improvement for people and businesses. I am very proud to see cooperation between Europe and India growing through projects like this.”

Meanwhile, Sushil Kumar, Managing Director, UPMRC has expressed gratitude towards the members of EIB. In a statement Kumar said, “I am very happy and thankful to the European Investment bank for their continued support to the development of Metro rail projects being implemented in the state of Uttar Pradesh.”

Also Read

Sheel Kumar Mittal, Director-Finance, UPMRC said, “EIB has been associated with UPMRC as its trusted financial partner and has sanctioned 450 million euros for Lucknow Metro, 650 million euros for Kanpur Metro and 450 million euros for Agra Metro.” He added that the Agra Metro Rail project is progressing towards completion. He also said that the UPMRC is dedicated to give the people of agra a world class public transport system.

Significance of Agra Metro Rail Project:-

Once completed, the Agra metro rail will facilitate travel by more than 2 million people living in the city of Agra. This new mode of transport will prove to be beneficial for the people going to their workplaces. It will also benefit healthcare workers, students, businessmen, etc. It will also protect the environment and improve the air quality in the city.

About European Investment Bank:-

The European Investment Bank (EIB), is the Bank of the European Union. It is providing the financial assistance of 450 million Euro to the Agra Metro Rail project. The EIB is also providing support to Lucknow and Kanpur Metro projects in Uttar Pradesh.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 16-07-2023 at 08:03 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS