Agra Metro is expanding its network to connect more parts of the city, including residential neighbourhoods, commercial centres and railway stations. The upcoming Blue Line is a key part of this expansion and will connect Agra Cantt Railway Station with Kalindi Vihar.

The latest trial-run development marks progress on the new corridor. Here is a look at the update, the planned route and the existing Agra Metro network.

Metro train passes through Mall Road during trial run

#AGRAMETRO Is Moving Closer To a New Era Of Urban Connectivity! Trial runs have begun on the Blue Line’s Depot–Sadar Bazar downline. The 15.4-km corridor from Agra Cantt to Kalindi Vihar, along with the Yellow Line, is expected to be ready by next year. Under the leadership of Hon’ble UPCM Shri @myogiadityanath Ji, the @UPGovt is advancing modern, efficient and seamless urban mobility across the state! — Awanish K Awasthi (@AwasthiAwanishK) October 15, 2026

Trial runs have begun on a 3-km downline section between the depot entry line and Sadar Bazar Metro Station. During the trial, a metro train passed through Mall Road for the first time, attracting the attention of local residents.

The trial marks progress on the Blue Line, which is planned to improve metro access to more parts of Agra.

Blue Line route and stations

The Blue Line, also known as Corridor 2, will connect Agra Cantt Railway Station with Kalindi Vihar. The 15.4-km corridor will have 14 elevated stations and is planned to serve key areas, including the Collectorate, Sanjay Place and nearby residential neighbourhoods.

The line will expand metro access beyond the parts of the city served by the first corridor.

Agra Metro: Project overview and existing route

The Agra Metro project comprises two corridors spanning around 29.4 km. The first corridor runs between Taj East Gate and Sikandra, while the second will connect Agra Cantt Railway Station with Kalindi Vihar.

The first corridor is around 14 km long and has 13 stations. Currently, metro services cover stations such as Taj East Gate, Shaheed Captain Shubham Gupta, Fatehabad Road, Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Mankameshwar Mandir.

These stations are part of the first corridor and provide access to key locations, including major tourist attractions such as the Taj Mahal and Agra Fort.

The second corridor, known as the Blue Line, will extend the network to more parts of the city, including commercial centres and residential neighbourhoods.

How the new corridor will improve travel across Agra

The Blue Line is expected to make daily travel easier by providing metro access to more parts of Agra. Commuters will have another public transport option for reaching their destinations, which could reduce their dependence on road travel.

The expanded network could also help ease congestion on busy roads and make journeys more predictable.

Integration with other transport services

Agra Metro’s wider transport plan also includes integration with railway services and the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS). Feeder buses and intermediate public transport services are also planned to help commuters reach metro stations from nearby areas.

The network is expected to benefit around 20 lakh people once commercial operations begin. Better links between metro stations and other transport services could make daily travel more convenient for residents as well as visitors to the city.