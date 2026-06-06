Kolkata Metro is set for a major fleet upgrade, with Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announcing plans to induct around 60 next-generation trains over the next four to five years. The announcement was made during his visit to Kolkata, where he travelled on the Metro network and reviewed railway and connectivity projects in West Bengal.

According to the ANI video, Vaishnaw stated that the new trains would help in bringing a new generation of Metro services in the city and form part of a broader effort to enhance urban mobility.

60 New trains planned for Kolkata Metro

While speaking to reporters after his Metro ride, Vaishnaw said, “We are planning about 60 new-generation trains for Kolkata Metro in the coming 4-5 years. These trains will be inducted and Kolkata Metro Rail will get a totally new generation of trains,” as reported by ANI.

He further added that several initiatives are ongoing to improve transportation infrastructure in Kolkata and boost the commuting experience for residents.

The railway minister also said that Kolkata Metro would undergo a broader transformation as new trains and infrastructure projects are launched over the coming year.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw travelled in Kolkata Metro today. He says, "We are planning about 60 new generation trains for Kolkata Metro in coming 4-5 years. These trains will be inducted and Kolkata Metro Rail will get a totally new generation of… pic.twitter.com/G8HubTmbr3 — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2026

Metro ride and rail connectivity review

Earlier in the day, Vaishnaw travelled on the Kolkata Metro from Jai Hind Station to Noapara Station. According to the Ministry of Railways, he talked with passengers during the journey and took feedback on Metro services in the city.

The minister also shared details of discussions on railway development projects in West Bengal. In a post on X, Vaishnaw said that he conducted talks on ongoing and future railways initiatives and aimed at strengthening connectivity across the state and improving travel facilities for millions of people.

“To improve mobility in Kolkata city a lot of effort have been made,” Vaishnaw stated. “As the projects advance, mobility in Kolkata city will advance too.”

Metro expansion and Bullet train plans

Vaishnaw also underlined the pace of Metro expansion in recent years. According to PTI, he mentioned that 28 km of the Kolkata Metro network was completed during its first 42 years, whereas around 45 km of Metro lines have been added since 2014.

Apart from the Kolkata Metro, the minister referred to proposed high-speed corridors connecting Delhi, Siliguri and Varanasi. As reported by PTI, the planned bullet train route is likely to significantly cut travel time, with the proposed network potentially connecting Siliguri and New Delhi in about six hours.