The National Capital Region (NCR) is set for a major urban transformation under the proposed Regional Plan 2041, which seeks to develop up to eight new smart townships and establish a high-speed transport network that would allow commuters to travel between Delhi and major NCR cities within 30 minutes.

The plan, which is expected to be taken up for adoption by the NCR Planning Board (NCRPB) at its meeting on June 16, has been circulated among participating states. It outlines a long-term strategy to accommodate rapid population growth, reduce pressure on Delhi, and improve connectivity across the region through integrated urban development and modern transport infrastructure.

Up to eight new smart townships proposed

A key proposal in the Regional Plan 2041 is the development of five to eight new greenfield townships across the NCR. The plan suggests that these settlements be established in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan where economic activity is expected to drive future growth.

According to the document, the new townships would be developed with modern civic infrastructure and smart-city features similar to those implemented in the Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC).

The plan also advocates redevelopment of existing settlements through brownfield projects, alongside the creation of entirely new urban centres, as part of efforts to ease population pressure on Delhi.

Growth nodes along major transport corridors

The proposed townships are envisioned as self-contained and self-sufficient urban centres located along key transport corridors, including existing and proposed expressways, orbital rail networks and other strategic locations.

The document recommends a transit-oriented development approach, allowing states to create new urban growth nodes either on relatively underdeveloped land or as extensions of existing cities. These settlements are expected to support employment, housing, commercial activity and public services within a single integrated framework.

’30-minute NCR’ at the core of the vision

At the heart of the Regional Plan 2041 is an ambitious mobility goal – ensuring that every major city in the NCR can be reached from Delhi within 30 minutes.

The plan states that journey times across the NCR must be significantly reduced and explicitly calls for “30-minute connectivity through superfast trains” between Delhi and major urban centres in the region.

“It is necessary to minimise journey time across NCR areas – Delhi should have 30-minute connectivity through superfast trains with major cities of NCR,” the document reads.

It also proposes examining the feasibility of a mass transit rail system capable of connecting the outer boundaries of the NCR to Delhi within half an hour, potentially reshaping commuting patterns for more than five crore residents across the region.

RRTS network to drive faster connectivity

The Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), now operating under the Namo Bharat brand, is expected to play a central role in achieving the 30-minute connectivity target.

Eight RRTS corridors were originally identified by the NCRPB to improve regional mobility. Among them, the Delhi-Gurugram-Alwar corridor is expected to significantly strengthen connectivity between Delhi and Gurugram, one of the NCR’s most important business and financial centres.

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Similarly, the proposed Delhi-Faridabad-Ballabgarh-Palwal corridor is expected to improve travel times for residents of Faridabad and adjoining industrial areas. In Uttar Pradesh, the partially operational Delhi-Meerut corridor is already enhancing regional connectivity through Ghaziabad, while the Delhi-Noida-Greater Noida axis is expected to benefit from further multimodal integration under the plan.

Expressways may get helipads for emergency medical services

In a move aimed at strengthening emergency response infrastructure, the Regional Plan 2041 has also proposed the development of helipads or airstrips along expressways across the NCR.

According to the proposal, “All Expressways should have Helipad/ airstrip at every about 100 km stretch for availing Heli/ Air ambulance service for emergency evacuation”.

The measure is intended to improve access to critical medical care during accidents, natural disasters and other emergencies by enabling faster transportation of patients to hospitals.

Institutional housing gets a push

The Regional Plan 2041 also seeks to address housing demand by encouraging educational institutions, government bodies and other organisations to create residential facilities within their campuses.

The document recommends that institutions develop residential apartments, hostels and transit accommodation on their own land to meet housing requirements for employees and students. It proposes allowing 15-20 per cent of institutional land to be used for residential purposes.

Rs 20 lakh crore investment requirement

The NCRPB has projected that the Delhi-NCR region could surpass Tokyo to become the world’s largest urban agglomeration by 2030. To accommodate the expected population increase and upgrade existing infrastructure, the plan estimates that investments exceeding Rs 20 lakh crore will be required over the next 15 years.

The proposed expenditure would support transportation networks, housing, public services, utilities and urban infrastructure needed to serve an additional population of more than three crore people expected to settle in the region by 2041.

The NCR Planning Board is scheduled to meet on June 16 to consider the Regional Plan 2041. If approved, the plan would provide the framework for future urban development across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, while advancing one of the most ambitious regional mobility and urban expansion strategies ever proposed for the NCR.