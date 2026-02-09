For Q3FY26, Zydus Lifesciences reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 1,042 crore, up nearly 2% from Rs 1,023 crore posted in Q3FY25.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 6,864 crore, up 30% from Rs 5,269 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Zydus Lifesciences’ EBITDA also saw healthy growth of nearly 31% at Rs 1,816 crore, compared with Rs 1,387 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Expenses rise sharply during the quarter

The company’s other operating expenses saw a sharp increase of 55% to Rs 1,745 crore, against Rs 1,126 crore reported for Q3FY25.

Tax expenses also rose sharply by 116% to Rs 388 crore, compared with Rs 179 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

In its filing, the company added that it had a one-time impact of Rs 84.9 crore due to the new labour code for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

“Our robust performance in 3QFY26 across key businesses reinforces the strength and scalability of our base business,” Zydus Lifesciences Managing Director Sharvil Patel said.

Pharma and consumer wellness businesses drive growth

The company’s pharmaceutical segment reported 18% year-on-year growth, with consolidated revenue at Rs 5,523 crore, compared with Rs 4,674 crore reported for Q3FY25.

Meanwhile, the consumer wellness business also posted strong growth, rising 116% to Rs 957 crore from Rs 448 crore reported in Q3FY25.

Of the total consolidated revenue, the pharma business accounted for 81% of the overall business.

Strong momentum across key markets

The company added that within the pharma business, India’s branded formulations maintained their growth momentum and grew faster than overall market growth. Zydus Lifesciences also said its US-based business continues to grow, driven by volume expansion and new product launches.

It further added that its international markets formulation business continues to expand on the back of healthy demand in emerging markets and Europe.