Media firm Zee Entertainment Enterprises posted a 48% year-on-year decline in its Q1 FY27 net profit to Rs 74.3 crore, compared with Rs 143.7 crore reported in the year-ago period. However, on a sequential basis, the company turned profitable against a net loss of Rs 103.7 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Zee Entertainment’s operating revenue for the April-June quarter stood at Rs 1907.3 crore, advancing 5% YoY from Rs 1,824.8 crore reported in the same quarter last year. However, on a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue fell 6% compared with Rs 2,024.8 crore reported in the previous March quarter.

In Q1 FY27, its total expenses climbed around 13% YoY to Rs 1,864.4 crore from Rs 1,652.7 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Zee Entertainment EBITDA declines 65% YoY

On the operational front, the media company’s EBITDA stood at Rs 78.9 crore, falling 65% YoY from Rs 228 crore reported in Q1 FY26, and on a sequential basis, its EBITDA turned profitable against a negative of Rs 268.6 crore reported in Q4 FY26.

Also, EBITDA margin for the reporting period contracted 840 basis points to 4.1% from 12.5% reported in the same quarter last year.

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The company said its advertising revenue witnessed a 11% YoY decline, impacted by the Middle East Crisis, adding that it witnessed recovery in June with the acquisition of FIFA digital & broadcasting rights.

Zee Entertainment share price

The company’s stock ended Monday’s trade on the NSE flat at Rs 94.42. Over the past one month, its share price has fallen nearly 3%, while over the past six months it has advanced nearly 2%.