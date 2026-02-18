Yotta Data Services, an Indian data centre company, has announced that it will deploy Nvidia Blackwell Ultra GPUs to build one of Asia’s largest AI computing hubs, the company said in a press release.

The project would mark an investment exceeding $2 billion and is expected to go live by August this year.

Yotta-Nvidia: Scope of project

The project includes a four-year engagement worth $1 billion, under which Nvidia will establish the Asia-Pacific region’s largest Nvidia DGX Cloud cluster within Yotta’s supercluster. This will enable Nvidia to leverage Blackwell Ultra GPUs, the company said in its press release.

“India’s emergence as a major AI infrastructure node reinforces strategic technology collaboration between India and the United States and strengthens shared priorities around secure, high-performance AI ecosystems,” the company said.

The superclusters will be deployed at Yotta’s data center within its Greater Noida DC campus, which is near New Delhi. Additional capacity will also come from Yotta’s Navi Mumbai DC campus.

“The combined capital commitments of over $2 billion in Blackwell Ultra infrastructure deployment and over $1 billion in a multi-year contracted engagement for DGX Cloud capacity reflect sustained demand for high-performance AI infrastructure in the region and provide meaningful long-term demand visibility,” the company said in its press release.

Commenting on this partnership, Darshan Hiranandani, Co-Founder & Chairman, Yotta Data Services, said, “Our capital strategy is focused on building scalable infrastructure that serves both national priorities and international AI demand.”

Sunil Gupta, Co-Founder, MD & CEO, Yotta Data Services, added how the development will scale India’s AI ambition, “By combining Blackwell Ultra infrastructure with open models like NVIDIA Nemotron and the full NVIDIA AI stack, we are enabling developers to build sovereign, globally competitive AI applications from India.”

Nvidia deepening AI collaboration in India

Alongside Yotta, Nvidia on Tuesday announced that it is working on numerous AI-related partnerships in India. These include collaborations spanning computer infrastructure, model development, and research collaboration.

The company said it is also working with other cloud providers like Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and E2E Networks to expand access to high-performance AI compute.