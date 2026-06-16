Just a few days after the TCS–Anthropic partnership, another Indian IT major has announced its collaboration with the AI Giant

Anthropic is taking over the Indian IT sector as the company on Tuesday announced its collaboration with Indian IT major Wipro. Just a few days prior to this the US-AI giant had announced its partnership with TCS.

Wipro-Anthropic: Project details

Wipro has announced the launch of its Applied AI Center of Excellence (CoE) for its Claude models which will be powered by Anthropic. The centres were inaugurated at Wipro’s Bengaluru innovation hub and are a part of its newly formed AI-Native Business & Platforms Unit.

“The CoE strengthens Wipro’s ability to scale enterprise AI adoption using Claude models. These capabilities are integrated across the Wipro Intelligence stack – including delivery, functional, and industry platforms, to embed AI into core business workflows across industries,” Wipro said in its exchange filing.

Wipro said that the Claude CoE would help develop AI-native platforms, would help develop industry solutions across segments like mortgage, healthcare, airlines, manufacturing, and consumer sectors.

These AI models will help scale up the IT giant’s internal functions like finance, HR, and sales as they are embedded into its platform.

Wipro in its press release said, “A key differentiator in Wipro’s enterprise AI strategy is the certification of 10,000 Front-Line Delivery Experts on their use of Claude over the next 18 months. This program is designed to build a strong base of practitioners capable of designing, deploying, and operating AI-enabled systems in complex enterprise environments.”

The company noted that these centres play a crucial role in the adoption of its AI journey.

Wipro: Management commentary

Commenting on this partnership, Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Wipro said, “ Wipro is strengthening its enterprise AI leadership with the Applied AI Center of Excellence for Claude models, powered by Anthropic…By combining the power of Claude models with our deep domain and enterprise expertise, we are driving measurable business outcomes for our clients.”

Wipro share price

The company’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade at Rs 182.58 up 0.6% from its previous close. Over the past one Wipro’s stock has declined by 5%, while over the past six months it has decreased by more than 29%.

So far this year its share price has fallen by over 31%.

About the company

Wipro is a leading Indian information technology company, headquartered in Bengaluru. It is a leading player in the IT industry and provides services like consulting, business process services, cloud computing etc.

Anthropic PBC is an American artificial intelligence company which develops large language models like Claude. Its portfolio comprises commercial software platforms, and enterprise-grade infrastructure services.