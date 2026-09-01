Indian IT bellwether Wipro has renewed its digital workplace services partnership with tech firm ABB. As part of the collaboration, Wipro will continue to deliver end-to-end AI-enabled services for ABB’s global operations.

Wipro-ABB: Partnership details

Through the partnership, Wipro aims to modernise ABB’s digital workplace with AI-led experience-centric capability, which will be delivered through Wipro’s AI Live Workplace and digital workplace services offerings and operationalised through WINGS, which is Wipro’s AI-powered delivery platform for operations.

“ Through SmartOps, Wipro’s AIOps capability, the focus will be on more autonomous and predictive workplace services, including GenAI-powered self-service, virtual agents, autoremediation and AI-assisted dispatch. By harnessing telemetry and usage insights, Wipro will optimize device lifecycle management and strengthen endpoint security operations, while supporting ABB’s digital transformation and sustainability ambitions,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Wipro-ABB: Management commentary

Speaking on the development, Ana Jauregui, Head of Consumer Experience, ABB, said, “As ABB operates at global scale with a highly diverse workforce, the reliability, security, and user experience of our digital workplace are critical.”

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Commenting on the same, Madhavan R, Managing Director & Country Head of Switzerland, Wipro, said, “ABB and Wipro share a relationship that has grown over many years, anchored in trust, collaboration, and a common ambition to drive meaningful business outcomes. ABB’s continued confidence in Wipro reflects the strength of this enduring partnership and our shared commitment to innovation.”

Wipro-ABB: Share price

Wipro’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade at Rs 181.17, down over 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has declined by over 1%, while over the past six months, its stock has fallen by around 7%.

ABB India’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade on exchanges at Rs 7,396, down 3% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has delivered a return of 2%, while over the past six months, it has advanced by more than 26%.