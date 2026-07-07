Indian IT major Wipro is set to post its financial statements for the April-June quarter next week, and the tech firm may also recommend an interim dividend for the first quarter.

Markets are keenly awaiting Wipro’s results as brokerages forecast that the company may report a decline in its revenue given the global headwinds and AI-led pressure.

To make sure you don’t miss out on any important aspect about Wipro’s Q1FY27 results, here is your ready reckoner with all the details –

Wipro: Q1FY27 result date

Wipro will post its consolidated and standalone financial statements for the quarter ended June 30, 2026 on Thursday, July 16. The IT giant’s board meeting will commence on Wednesday, June 15 and the outcome of the same will be announced just a day later.

“The financial results will be approved by the Board of Directors on July 16, 2026,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

Wipro: Q1FY27 interim dividend

At its board meeting, Wipro may also announce an interim dividend for Q1FY27, it said in the exchange filing. The amount of dividend has not been disclosed yet. In FY25, Wipro paid Rs 17 per share in dividend.

Wipro share price

Wipro’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade at Rs 173 on NSE, down nearly 1% from its previous close. Over the past one month Wipro’s share price has fallen by more than 10%, while over the six months its stock has declined by over 34%.

So far this year the company’s share price has fallen by over 35%.

Wipro: Q4FY26 financial performance

For Q4FY26, Wipro posted a 2% decline in its consolidated net profit at Rs 3,502 crore. However, its revenue from operations expanded 8% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 24,236 crore.

On a constant currency basis, IT services revenue rose 0.2% sequentially but declined 0.2% annually. The company’s profit surged sequentially, up 12% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). IT services operating margin came in at 17.3%, declining 0.3% sequentially and 0.2% YoY.

About the company

Wipro is an Indian technology firm which provides services like information technology, business processing services, consulting etc. It is headquartered in Bengaluru, Karnataka.