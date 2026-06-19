From fighter jet engines and missile systems to advanced electronics, India has been one of the world’s largest importers of the defence equipment for decades. However, that trend is changing. The country is steadily building domestic capabilities across key defence segments and reducing its dependence on imports.

Although there are challenges but the latest report by Kotak Institutional Equities outlines how policy support, technology partnerships and growing private-sector participation could reshape the defence manufacturing ecosystem over the coming years.

As per Kotak Institutional report, India can narrow its import dependence through “incentivisation of core technology production, focus on co-production and technology transfer in big-ticket deals and greater private sector participation.”

Let’s take a look what the growth areas and opportunities outlined by Kotak in its report –

A decade of progress in defence manufacturing

India’s push towards self-reliance in defence is not new, but the pace has accelerated in recent years. Defence exports recorded an annual growth of 26% on a compounded baiss between FY19-FY25.

Kotak Institutional Equities highlighted that the level of indigenisation in annual defence procurement increased from 61% in FY15 to 72% in FY24.

The brokerage noted that favourable government policies have played a key role in this transformation. The public sector as well as private companies have expanded their manufacturing capabilities, while defence exports have also grown sharply.

Areas where India still depends heavily on imports

Despite the progress, some critical gaps remain.

As per the Kotak Institutional Equities report, India continues to rely heavily on imports for advanced defence technologies including aero engines, semiconductors, air defence systems and next-generation fighter aircraft.

The brokerage believes reducing dependence in these segments will be crucial if India wants to build a more self-sufficient defence ecosystem.

Army, Navy and Space emerge as key focus areas

The report highlights that modernisation requirements across India’s armed forces are creating opportunities for domestic manufacturers.

For the Indian Army, key priorities include integrated battle groups, modern air defence architecture, advanced communication systems, precision-strike capabilities and unmanned platforms.

The Navy has made relatively greater progress in indigenisation. Kotak Institutional Equities added “the Indian Navy is arguably the most advanced of the three services in terms of indigenization, with approximately 65% of its warships now built domestically.”

Kotak also believes the space sector will become increasingly important as modern warfare becomes more technology-driven. Satellite communication, navigation systems and surveillance capabilities are likely to remain strategic priorities.

Why defence research spending could become a major theme

One area where the brokerage sees room for improvement is research and development.

Currently, most defence research spending in India is undertaken by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). However, as per the brokerage house report, research spending has not kept pace with the growth in the overall defence budget.

Kotak estimates that India would need to increase annual defence research spending by nearly $5 billion if it wants to achieve its stated target of allocating 10% of the defence budget towards research and development.

According to Kotak, “Defence companies will need to steadily increase their R&D spending to complement DRDO’s R&D efforts.”

Why the private sector could play a bigger role

Kotak Institutional Equities also noted in its report that the private firms can contribute not only to manufacturing but also to innovation, technology development and intellectual property creation.

The brokerage highlights that the Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2026 aims to move India from a “Made in India” approach towards an “Owned by India” framework, where intellectual property, source codes and critical technologies remain under domestic control.

Defence Sector stocks surge

The Defence sector stocks have been buzzing. In fact the Nifty Defence Index has rallied nearly 22% so far this year. The big movers in the defence space include the likes of

What investors need to know

For the country’s defence sector, increasing localisation, technology transfer, stronger research capabilities and greater private-sector participation are becoming equally important drivers.

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, India must move beyond simple manufacturing arrangements and focus on acquiring deeper technological capabilities. The report suggests a shift from “licensed production” to “technology transfer” to strengthen long-term competitiveness.

Disclaimer: Investment in the defence sector involves distinct long-term market dynamics, policy dependencies, and technological complexities. The analysis and data provided above are sourced from a third-party brokerage report for general informational purposes only and do not constitute specific investment advice, a recommendation, or an endorsement to buy, sell, or hold any security. Readers should consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. This disclaimer has been generated using AI to support user well-being and responsible content consumption.