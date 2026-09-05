India’s data centre sector is entering a high-growth phase, but the way global money is flowing in has changed. Instead of buying Indian companies outright, foreign private equity and infrastructure funds are increasingly taking minority equity stakes and providing debt financing to scale up domestic operators, according to S&P Global Ratings.

This shift helps capital move faster into India’s digital infrastructure while avoiding some of the regulatory complexities tied to full cross-border acquisitions.

S&P Global, in its report Sustainability Insights: Opportunity Versus Risk: The Real Decider Of Data Centre Growth In Emerging Markets, says India’s data centre market has moved into a rapid “capacity-expansion phase”. This expansion is driven by a clear trend: “a shift toward global infra firms and private equity” funding Indian platforms, rather than taking full control of them.

The agency notes that structured financing tools—including minority equity positions and convertible debt—are now helping integrate local data centre operators into global capital networks. In simple terms, global investors are putting money into Indian firms as partners or lenders, not as full owners.

Pipeline now nearly three times existing capacity

This influx of institutional capital is already showing up in project plans. Driven by these new funding patterns, India’s planned data centre project pipeline is now nearly three times larger than its existing operating capacity.

S&P Global expects strong growth across several emerging regions, but highlights India in particular, “We expect significant growth across emerging markets in Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America… including large emerging markets like India (2.7x) and Brazil (1.9x),” the report stated.

That 2.7x figure means planned and under-construction capacity in India could be almost triple what is already running today.

Why investors are choosing minority stakes and debt

The shift from 100% buyouts is strategic. Full cross-border acquisitions in India can involve lengthy regulatory approvals, complex compliance, and political scrutiny.

By opting for minority stakes and debt instruments, global funds can:

Deploy capital more quickly into fast-growing Indian platforms.

Share risk with local promoters who understand the market.

Avoid some of the regulatory hurdles linked to full foreign ownership.

S&P Global points out that this approach is helping Indian data centre firms tap global funding without losing control of their businesses.

State policies greasing the wheels

Active deal-making in India is also being supported by state-level policies. S&P Global credits “supportive state-level policies”, including single-window clearances and land incentives in leading industrial states.

The report specifically mentions frameworks such as Gujarat’s data centre policy (from 2021 onwards), which offers:

Infrastructure status for data centres.

Single-window clearances for approvals.

Incentives on land and floor area ratio in key industrial zones.

Other states have followed with their own policies, offering electricity duty waivers, transmission charge concessions, and fast-track permissions to attract data centre investments.

The other side of the story: Power and water risks in India

Despite the optimism on funding and policy, S&P Global warns that physical infrastructure bottlenecks remain a key risk. The agency highlights two major constraints: grid transmission capacity and acute water stress in major tech hubs.

On power, the report notes, “State electricity-duty waivers and open-access renewable procurement; but rising AI demand pressures transmission.”

While states are offering tariff benefits and allowing data centres to buy renewable power directly, the rapid rise in AI-driven workloads is putting extra strain on already tight transmission networks. Long waits for high-voltage grid connections and unavailability of renewable energy due to grid congestion are emerging as real-world challenges for developers.

Water is an even more serious concern. S&P Global rates India’s water resilience as “low”, pointing to groundwater depletion in key urban clusters where many data centres are being planned. Reports indicate that a large share of future data centre capacity may be located in high water-stress zones, where freshwater demand already approaches or exceeds supply.

Environmental analyses add that many state data centre policies do not currently require:

Public disclosure of daily water consumption.

Hydrogeological assessments before approval.

Guarantees that water sourcing will not compete with agriculture or municipal needs.

Some states are beginning to tighten norms. For example, Gujarat’s 2026–29 data centre policy mandates at least 51% green energy sourcing, and Rajasthan’s policy pushes for wastewater recycling and, in some cases, zero liquid discharge. But overall, regulation on water and grid impact remains fragmented.

What this means for India’s digital future

The financing shift identified by S&P Global is a sign of maturing markets. Global investors see India as a long-term growth story for data centres, especially with rising cloud adoption, digital services, and AI workloads. By using minority stakes and debt, they can back multiple Indian players, spread risk, and scale capacity faster.

At the same time, the report makes it clear that capital alone will not decide the sector’s future. Sustainability—especially reliable power and responsible water use—will be the “real decider” of how much of this planned capacity actually gets built and operated smoothly.