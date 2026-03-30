If you have plans to visit your nearby bank branch, better to plan it at the earliest. March 30 marks the last working day of FY26.

Financial institutions across a majority of cities in India will remain shut for five days this week on account of various regional holidays, along with their yearly account closure.

So, better to plan your bank visit accordingly and get your account work sorted in advance.

In case you are confused whether your nearest branch is shut or not, here is a city-wise list of bank holidays for this week.

Why Are Banks Shut 5 of 7 Days This Week? City-wise Bank Holiday Tracker | Mar 30 – Apr 5, 2026 Date Status Reason & Cities Sunday Partial Mahavir Jayanti Bengaluru only Monday Closed Mahavir Jayanti Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Delhi, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai (Belapur & Nagpur), Patna, Raipur, Ranchi Tuesday Closed Annual A/C Closure Most cities incl. Delhi & Mumbai

Open: Aizawl, Gangtok, Kohima, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla Wednesday Partial Maundy Thursday Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram Thursday Closed Good Friday Most cities

Open: Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, Srinagar Friday Open 1st Saturday Banks open nationwide Saturday Closed Weekly Off All cities ✅ Online banking unaffected: UPI, credit card transactions, and net banking remain operational on all holiday dates. Express InfoGenIE

March 30 – Banks closed in Bengaluru

Banks across Karnataka’s capital city of Bengaluru will remain closed on account of Mahavir Jayanti. Except for this city, financial institutions across various cities will continue with their usual operations.

March 31 – Banks closed for Mahavir Jayanti

Bank branches across major cities in India will observe closure on the last date of the financial year 2025–26 on account of Mahavir Jayanti. This includes cities such as Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Chennai, Jammu, and Kanpur.

In Maharashtra, financial institutions in Belapur, Mumbai, and Nagpur will also remain closed. Banks across the national capital of the country, i.e., Delhi, will also observe closure on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti.

Cities such as Kolkata, Lucknow, Patna, Raipur, and Ranchi will also observe bank holiday for Mahavir Jayanti, which is an important religious festival in Jainism.

April 1 – Banks shut to close their yearly accounts

Stepping into the new financial year, physical bank branches across a majority of cities won’t be operational as financial institutions wind up their year-end procedures.

As per the RBI calendar, only the cities of Aizawl, Gangtok, Kohima, Ranchi, Shillong, and Shimla won’t observe bank closure, depending on their local schedule. In the remaining cities, including the financial capital Mumbai and the national capital New Delhi, banks will remain shut.

April 2 – Banks closed in Kerala

Financial institutions will remain closed in Kerala’s cities of Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Maundy Thursday.

April 3 – Banks closed for Good Friday

Except for a few cities, banks across the country will observe closure on account of Good Friday. The cities of Agartala, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Jaipur, Jammu, and Srinagar are not listed under the closure.

April 4 – Banks open on Saturday

Since April 4 is the first Saturday of the month, banks will remain open as per their weekly schedule. Financial institutions are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

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April 5 – Banks closed on Sunday

Operating as per their weekly schedule, banks will remain closed across the country on Sunday.

Online banking functional

While physical branches will remain closed, online banking services will remain functional. Customers can carry out credit card transactions, use UPI services and other banking services regardless of whether physical bank branches are open or not.

Readers are also advised to check the official RBI holiday calendar to track the upcoming bank holidays in their cities.