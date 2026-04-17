The share price of Waaree Renewable Technologies jumped 11% in intra-day after the company posted a blockbuster financial performance in Q4. The renewable energy firm reported a double digit growth in its consolidated net profit and its revenue from operations saw a triple-digit surge on the back of strong order book.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Share price surges nearly 11% intra-day

The company’s share price was up 10.88% at Rs 1,174.95 in the intra-day session driven by a 131% surge in its YoY revenue and a 66% YoY rise in its consolidated net profit. Waaree Renewables share started the day’s trade at Rs 1,080.15, up nearly 2% from its previous close.

The stock hit an intra-day high of Rs 1,202 in today’s trade.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Q4 profit rises 66%

For Q4FY26 the company’s net consolidated profit stood at Rs 155.72 crore up 66% from its Q3FY25 net profit of Rs 93.76. The company clocked in a strong full-year growth for its PAT, which rose around 109% at Rs 478.65 crore from Rs 228.92 crore reported in FY25.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Q4 revenue jump 131%

The company’s revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 1,102.4 crore surging over 131% from Rs 476.58 reported in the same quarter last year. The rise in revenue was supported by a robust unexpected EPC order book of 2.83 GW.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: EBITDA grows 63%

Waaree Renewable’s EBITDA for Q4FY26 stood at Rs 206.82 crore, rising over 63% against Rs 126.33 reported for the corresponding quarter last year. The company’s EBITDA margin for Q4FY26 declined at 18.76% against 26.51% reported for Q4FY25.

As per the financial report for Q4, a host of factors impacted the margin performance including competition, pricing pressures. A change in project mix could also have potentially impacted EBITDA margins.

Waaree Renewable Technologies: Management commentary

Commenting on the results, Manmohan Sharma, CFO, Waaree Renewable Technologies said: “ This performance was supported by disciplined execution, thus enabling consistent delivery. India’s renewable energy sector continues to build strong momentum. During FY26, solar additions rose sharply to over 44 GW, compared to ~24 GW in the previous year, marking a significant jump over last year.”

He added that supported by a robust unexecuted EPC order book of 2.83 GWp, WRTL continues to have strong visibility of project execution.