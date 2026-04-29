Anil-Agarwal led Vedanta is all in limelight as the mining major posted a blockbuster financial for its fourth quarter. The company, which is all set for its demerger on May 1, did not announce any new dividend for the fourth quarter.

Vedanta: Total dividend pay at Rs 34 per share

On March 23, the company’s board had declared its third interim dividend of Rs 11 per share. With this the company’s total dividend pay stands at Rs 34 per share of Re 1 each .

Commenting on the company’s financial performance, Ajay Goel, CFO, Vedanta, said ,”…Pursuing growth with capex investment of Rs 14,918 crore in the year, we continued to reward our shareholders, paying a handsome dividend of Rs 34/share and delivering TSR of 48.6%.”

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The record date for ascertaining the shareholder eligibility was fixed for March 28, while the beneficiaries will receive the payout within 30 days from the date of declaration as prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

Last year in June it had paid an interim dividend of Rs 7 per share, which was followed by the declaration of an interim dividend of Rs 16 per share.

Vedanta: Blockbuster Q4 Financial Performance

The mining major delivered double-digit growth for its quarterly revenue and profit. The company’s on-year bottomline increased by over 98% at Rs 6,698 crore in comparison to Rs 3,483 crore reported in the corresponding quarter the previous fiscal. Sequentially, its net profit registered a growth of over 17%.

While its consolidated revenue from operations was clocked at Rs 23,731 crore, expanding by more than 44% on-year from Rs 16,413 crore reported in Q4FY25. The company’s on-quarter revenue also rose by 13%.

Vedanta Demerger: Record date on April 30

The company’s much anticipated demerger will become effective on May 1, and the record date for this has also been fixed for the same. The company will now operate four new business verticals alongside its main business.

With this demerger, its aluminium, oil and gas, power, and iron and steel businesses operate as separate entities, and shareholders will receive shares in the ratio of 1:1 for the same.