Varun Beverages posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 260 crore for Q4 2025, up 32% on a YoY basis against Rs 195.6 crore reported in Q4 2024. The rise in profit was largely on the back of a decline in finance costs and growth in its sales volume.

(Varun Beverages follows the calendar year; hence, the results are for Q4 2025.)

The company’s revenue from operations for the quarter ended December was recorded at Rs 4,334.7 crore, up 13% from Rs 3,817 crore posted for the corresponding quarter last year.

Varun Beverages: EBITDA up 10% YoY

For the reporting quarter, the company’s EBITDA was recorded at Rs 639 crore, up 10% from Rs 579 crore reported for Q4 2024. The beverage company’s total expenses rose 13% YoY to Rs 3,942 crore against Rs 3,478 crore posted for Q4 2024.

In the expenses segment, the company’s purchases of stock-in-trade declined sharply and were down 23% to Rs 110 crore, compared with Rs 144 crore posted in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the company’s cost of material consumed rose 12% to Rs 1,922 crore against Rs 1,705 crore reported in Q4 2024.

The company’s finance costs fell sharply by 57% to Rs 46.6 crore against Rs 109 crore reported for Q4 2024. Varun Beverages said in its presentation that sales volume grew by 10.2% to 237.1 million cases from 215.1 million cases in Q4 CY2024.

“Sales volumes in India grew by 10.5%, and international markets grew by 10.0%,” the company added in its presentation.

For Q4 2025, the company’s net realisation per case rose by 3.4% to Rs 177.3 in Q4 CY2025 on the back of improved realisation in international territories.

Varun Beverages: Announces Rs 0.50 dividend

In a separate regulatory filing, VBL announced a final dividend of Rs 0.50 paise per share, each with a face value of Rs 2. The record date for the payment of the dividend has not been announced yet.

On December 21, 2025, Varun Beverages, through its subsidiary, acquired South Africa-based firm Twizza. The acquisition was done at an enterprise value of ZAR 2,095 million (Rs 1,118.7 crore) and shall be payable in cash, the company said in its regulatory filing. It added that the acquisition is expected to be completed by June 30, 2026.

Varun Beverages: Share price

The company’s share price was down nearly 3% in the intraday session. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has declined by 7%, while over the past one year, the stock has declined by nearly 23%.