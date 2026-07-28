FMCG major Varun Beverages posted its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of calendar year 2026 at Rs 1,520.7 crore, reflecting a rise of 15.47% from Rs 1,317 crore reported in the same quarter last year. On a sequential basis, its profit climbed 74% from Rs 872 crore reported in Q1CY26.

The bottling company’s revenue from operations for the quarter ended June was reported at Rs 8,650 crore, advancing nearly 21% from Rs 7,163 crore posted in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its revenue jumped around 29% from Rs 6,721 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

On the operational front, the company’s EBITDA for Q2CY26 stood at Rs 2,343 crore, up 17% against Rs 1,998 crore reported in the same quarter last year. VBL reported that its sales volume expanded 19.8% to 466.7 million cases for the reporting quarter from 389.7 million cases reported in the same period last year.

The company said that sales growth came on the back of volume growth of 14.4% in India and 38.4% in International territories.

“In India, we saw healthy volume growth in twenties since the onset of season i.e. from March onwards except for the month of April, which was about flat resulting in overall volume growth for the quarter of 14.4%. Our expanded manufacturing footprint, extensive distribution network and continued investments in chilling infrastructure continued to drive growth,” said Ravi Jaipuria, Chairman, Varun Beverages.

Varun Beverages announces Rs 0.50 interim dividend

The PepsiCo manufacturer announced its second interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per share for CY26. The dividend will be paid on each share of Rs 2, and the record date for the same has been fixed for Saturday, August 1.

Eligible beneficiaries shall receive the dividend payment on and from Tuesday, August 4.

Varun Beverages share price

Following the announcement of its quarterly earnings, the share price of Varun Beverages fell over 6% in Tuesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by 13%, while over the past six months it has fallen over 7%.