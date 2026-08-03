Public Relations firm Value 360 Communications posted its consolidated profit after tax for FY26 at Rs 10.02 crore, rising 71.6% year-on-year from Rs 5.84 crore reported in FY25. In FY26, its revenue from operations registered a growth of 26.4% at Rs 68.96 crore in comparison to Rs 54.57 crore reported in the year-ago period.

The topline growth came on the back of sustained client acquisition and expansion across integrated communications services, the company said in its press release. On the operational front, Value 360 Communication’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 19.17 crore for FY26, jumping 59.9% from Rs 11.99 crore reported in FY25.

EBITDA margins expand to 27.8%

The company said growth in its EBITDA reflected its scalable operating model. EBITDA margins too posted healthy growth, climbing 580 basis points to 27.8% in FY26 from 22% reported for the same period last year, highlighting improved operating leverage, disciplined cost management, and better service mix.

For FY26, its PAT margin increased by 380 basis points to 14.5% against 10.7% reported in FY25, while Earnings per Share advanced 51.8% to Rs 8.12 from Rs 5.35. The company said the rise in EPS reflected enhanced shareholder value creation.

Value 360 Communications reported its return on capital employed (ROCE) for FY26 at 27.42%, while ROE was pegged at 31.91%.

Value 360 Communications: Management Commentary

Speaking on the Company’s performance, Kunal Kishore, Chairman & Managing Director of Value 360 Communications said, “FY2025-26 marks a defining year in Value 360’s journey. Alongside our successful listing on NSE Emerge, we delivered record financial performance driven by robust revenue growth, significant margin expansion and disciplined execution. The quality of our earnings, reflected in EBITDA and PAT growing substantially faster than revenue, demonstrates the scalability of our business model and our unwavering focus on profitable growth.”

He added, “ As we enter our next phase as a listed company, we remain committed to building a technology-enabled, integrated communications platform that creates sustainable long-term value for our clients, employees and shareholders.”

About Value 360

Value 360 Communications is a public relations and marketing company that works in traditional PR and digital marketing. It is listed on the NSE Emerge (SME platform of the National Stock Exchange of India)

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