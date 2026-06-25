The share price of water treatment company VA Tech Wabag is in focus as the firm has announced the record date for its final dividend payout for FY26. This marks the only dividend payout by the firm. In case you are wondering what the payout amount is and whether you are eligible for the same or not.

Here are all the details you need to know:

VA Tech Wabag: Dividend payout amount

The Chennai headquartered firm will pay a final dividend of Rs 5 per share for FY26.The said amount would be paid on each share of face value Rs 2 each. To ascertain shareholder eligibility the company will check its record books on Friday, July 17.

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So in case you wish to receive the dividend, you need to purchase its shares on or before Thursday, July 16 as just a day after the stock will turn ex-date. If you buy Va Tech Wabag’s stock on or after July 17 you wouldn’t be eligible for its dividend payout.

VA Tech Wabag: Dividend payment date

Beneficiaries will receive the payout on or before Thursday, September 10.

“The said final dividend will be paid to those Members through various modes within 30 days i.e on or before September 10, 2026, pursuant to the approval of the Members at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on August 12, 2026, which shall be subject to deduction of tax at source (TDS) as applicable as per the Income Tax Act, 2025,” the company said in its filing.

VA Tech Wabag: Q4 Financial Performance

For Q4FY26 the company reported its consolidated net profit at Rs 128.3 crore jumping 29% year-on-year from Rs 99.5 crore reported in the year-ago period. The company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the Jan-Mar quarter was posted at Rs 1,414.4 crore rising 22% from Rs 1,156. 2 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

About the company

VA Tech Wabag is an Indian water treatment company primarily engaged in the business of designing, building, operating industrial water recycling and desalination plants. It is located in Chennai, Tamil Nadu.