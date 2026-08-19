Uttar Pradesh is moving to deepen its industrial partnership with Japan through the ‘UP-Japan Investment Meet-2026’, headlined by a high-level CEO Roundtable in New Delhi on August 19.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will chair the session at the Taj Palace Hotel, alongside senior ministers and officials from the Central and state governments, to deliberate on investment opportunities with top executives of leading Japanese industry groups.

More than 200 industrialists, CEOs, business leaders and policymakers from Japan are participating in the meet, which runs from August 18 to 23 and is being led by Yamanashi Prefecture Governor Kotaro Nagasaki.

CEO roundtable: Green hydrogen, semiconductors and advanced manufacturing

The CEO Roundtable will place special emphasis on future industrial opportunities for Uttar Pradesh, with discussions focused on sectors such as green hydrogen, renewable energy, electric mobility, semiconductors, advanced materials, automotive components and digital infrastructure. Japanese investors will be apprised of the industrial and infrastructure facilities available in the state, as well as Uttar Pradesh’s investment policies across various sectors.

The inaugural session will begin on Wednesday morning in the Durbar Hall of Taj Palace, where CM Yogi Adityanath will honour the CEOs of Japanese companies already operating in Uttar Pradesh. This will be followed by a video presentation on the state’s industrial and infrastructure progress, setting the context for detailed talks with top executives of Japan and leading Japan-linked companies.

Virtual ground-breaking: Escorts Kubota and Minda projects worth Rs 3,191 crore

As a concrete step towards translating interest into on-ground investment, the event will feature a virtual ground-breaking ceremony for projects of Escorts Kubota and Minda Corporation. Escorts Kubota’s project, worth around Rs 2,025 crore in Sector-10 of YEIDA (Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority), is expected to generate more than 3,800 jobs. Minda Corporation has proposed a total investment of Rs 1,166 crore in two projects in Sector-10 and Sector-24, expected to create around 6,440 employment opportunities.

Together, the two projects represent an investment of Rs 3,191 crore and the potential creation of more than 10,000 jobs, strengthening the Japanese manufacturing ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh. By anchoring these projects in YEIDA, the state is signalling a clear intent to cluster Japanese auto and engineering investments in a single, well-serviced corridor with ready infrastructure and policy support.

Japan City in YEIDA: 500-acre integrated ecosystem for Japanese firms

A key highlight of the meet is a presentation on the proposed 500-acre Japan City in YEIDA. Alok Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Infrastructure and Industrial Development Department, will provide information on the Japan City plan and the opportunities available to Japanese companies in the state. Japan City is planned to be developed as an integrated industrial ecosystem for Japanese companies, their suppliers and ancillary industries.

The Japan City concept is designed to promote supply-chain integration, technology transfer and new employment opportunities by offering a dedicated zone where Japanese firms can co-locate with their vendor base and R&D partners. For investors, this reduces logistics friction, shortens time-to-market and creates a familiar business environment, while for Uttar Pradesh it deepens the state’s positioning as a preferred destination for high-value Japanese manufacturing and technology projects.

Dialogue sessions: Innovation, green transformation and strategic materials

Alongside the CEO Roundtable, the Investment Meet will host sessions such as the ‘Uttar Pradesh-Japan Innovation, Industry and Investment Dialogue’ and ‘Accelerating Green Transformation- Mobility, Energy and Strategic Materials’. These sessions will feature discussions by experts and industry representatives on startups, technology, banking, skilled human resources, green transformation, transportation, energy and strategic materials.

Special presentations and an exhibition will also be organised in the afternoon for the delegation from Yamanashi, allowing Japanese prefectural leaders and companies to engage directly with Uttar Pradesh’s industrial and innovation ecosystem. Through these dialogues, the state aims to move beyond generic investment pitches to sector-specific conversations on how Japanese technology and capital can plug into Uttar Pradesh’s priorities in clean energy, mobility and advanced materials.

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare and Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan; Union Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw; State Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna; Industrial Development Minister Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi; Urban Development Minister AK Sharma; IT and Electronics Minister Sunil Kumar Sharma; and Minister of State for Industrial Development and Parliamentary Affairs Jaswant Singh Saini, along with other senior public representatives, will be present at the event.

Through the entire event, the Uttar Pradesh government’s focus will not be limited to familiarising Japanese companies with investment opportunities, but will also extend to taking investment proposals to the ground, promoting technological partnerships, creating employment and fostering long-term industrial cooperation. This strong partnership with Japan is seen as a key lever in accelerating Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s goal of transforming Uttar Pradesh into a one-trillion-dollar economy.