Good news for UltraTech shareholders. The cement major, alongside declaring its Q4 financial performance, has recommended a ‘special’ dividend for its shareholders.

The Aditya Birla Group company has announced its highest ever dividend of Rs 240 per share, subject to shareholder approval. This single payout would exceed the total dividend distributed over the past four financial years combined.

Ultratech Cement: Special dividend of Rs 240

India’s largest cement player, has recommended a special dividend of Rs 240 per share of face value Rs 10 each. This takes the total dividend payout by the company for FY26 to Rs 7,072.30 crore.

“The Board of Directors, at their meeting held today, has been pleased to recommend a Special Dividend of Rs 240 per share on the face value of Rs. 10/- each per equity share for the financial year 2025–26 — a deliberate and meaningful departure from the ordinary course of dividend declaration,” the company said in its regulatory filing.

The dividend is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting.

In FY25, the cement major had paid out a dividend of Rs 77.5 per share.

Ultratech Cement: Why the special dividend?

The Aditya Birla controlled company stated that the recommendation of special dividend is driven by the achievement of several milestones for FY26. These include:

The company’s consolidated PAT crossing the Rs. 8,000 crores threshold for the first time in its history

Domestic grey cement capacity surpassing the landmark 200 MTPA mark, and

operating cash flows rising 50% year-on-year to Rs. 14,398 crores — the strongest in the Company’s history.

Ultratech Cement: Robust FY26 financials

For Q4FY26, the company’s consolidated net profit increased by more than 20% year-on-year to Rs 2,982 crore in comparison to Rs 2,482 crore reported in Q4FY25. Sequentially profit rose by nearly 73% from Rs 1,725 crore reported in the previous quarter.

While the company’s consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting quarter rose by nearly 12% YoY to Rs 25,799 crore against Rs 23,063 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

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The company’s blockbuster performance has been attributed to a sequential rise in its grey cement sales, and a surge of 89% in its capacity utilization caused by high demand across housing, infrastructure, and commercial sectors.

High housing sector demand coupled with declined energy costs most likely led the growth for Ultratech Cement.

For the financial year ending March 2026, the company’s consolidated net sales increased 17% to a record of Rs 87,384 crore against Rs 74,936 crore reported in the previous fiscal, while its consolidated profit after tax increased 36% to Rs. 8,305 crore