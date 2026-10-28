Leading two-wheeler maker, TVS Motor, part of TVS VENU, posted highest ever revenue growth in Q2FY27, up 44% to Rs 17,103 crore from Rs 11,905 crore revenue growth recorded in the same quarter last fiscal. The company’s profit after tax jumped 52% to Rs 1,377 crore in Q2FY27 from Rs 904 crore in Q2FY26.

During the second quarter, the company registered the highest ever quarterly sales. The overall two- and three-wheeler sales grew by 27% at 1.9 million units as against 1.5 million units registered in the quarter ended September 2025. Motorcycles sales grew by 28% while scooter sales jumped 29% in Q2.