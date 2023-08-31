TriVeda Capital to focus on plotted realty projects

By Bindu D Menon

TriVeda Capital, a residential real estate-focused alternative investment fund (AIF), expects quicker cash flows from plotted residential realty projects. The company’s maiden Sebi-approved `200 crore fund will focus on the south Indian real estate market in the beginning.



Real estate-focused AIFs are investment vehicles regulated by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), which invest in different types of real estate assets.

TriVeda capital was launched in 2013 and focused on single project capital support. The company shifted to structuring fund after the Covid-19 pandemic.



“In the middle of 2022, we launched a fundraiser for our first series Bangalore Opportunities Series I Fund, which focused on plotted developments,” Raj S Inamdar, partner, TriVeda Capital told FE.



Inamdar said its plan was to have ticket sizes in real estate that was palatable to the salaried class. He said the company plans to make its first closing from the fund. “We may deploy `80-90 crore shortly,” he said.

Also Read Why do Indians invest in global real estate despite ample opportunities in India?



The company said it consciously avoided luxury developments but focused on suburban developments. TriVeda Capital is promoted by Ravindra Pai, managing director of Century Real Estate and Raj S Inamdar of Sorani Capital LLC. The partners have a development portfolio of 15 million sq feet.



Asked which are the other markets TriVeda is bullish on, Inamdar said the company is also looking at Chennai, Pune and Bengaluru.



“Our plan is always to mitigate risk for investors. If they buy a plot they can always easily liquidate the investments as compared to vertical development which may take time to get liquidated,” Inamdar said.



He said the goal of the fund was to garner $1 billion in assets under management.



Real estate AIFs are a boon for cash-strapped real estate players. The Sebi regulated investment vehicle pool capital from investors and deploy them in various real estate asset class.