Tata Group company Trent has announced its financial performance for Q4FY26. That apart the company also announced its first ever bonus issue and recommended Rs 6 dividend for FY26.

Trent Q4 net profit up 32% YoY

The company whose store network includes brands like Westside, Zudio, and Store clocked a consolidated Q4 net profit of Rs 413 crore, increasing over 32% YoY against Rs 311 crore reported in Q4FY26. On a sequential basis, the profit rose declined 19% from Rs 510 crore in Q3FY26.

Trent’s consolidated revenue from operations for the reporting quarter stood at nearly 5,028 crore, increasing over 19% from nearly Rs 4,217 crore reported in Q4FY26. Sequentially, the revenue declined by nearly 6% from Rs 5,345 crore.

Trent: Recommends Rs 6 dividend

The company’s board has recommended a dividend of Rs 6 per share for FY26. This marks the first dividend announcement by the company for the financial year ended March 2026.

Trent: Announces first-ever bonus issue

The Tata Group company has also announced its first-ever issuance of bonus issue in a ratio of 1:2. This essentially means shareholders will receive one additional share for every two shares of Re 1 each they hold.

The record date for the issue has not been declared yet, and the bonus is subject to the approval of shareholders. However, it added that tentatively the bonus shares shall be credited to the eligible shareholders by June 21, 2026.

According to the company’s regulatory filing it will issue over 17 crore equity shares of Re 1 each amounting to approximately Rs 17.77 crore.

Trent: Board approves additional fund raising

The company’s board has approved the raising of additional funds worth Rs 2,500 crore. The fund will be raised via the issuance of equity shares, through a rights issue or other permissible modes, the retail company said in its regulatory filing.

Trent: Management reshuffle

The company’s board has appointed Bahram Vakil as additional director of the company, and his appointment shall come in effect from Thursday, April 23.

Trent’s board has also approved the re-appointments of Ravneet Singh Gill and Hema Ravichandar as Independent Directors of the Company, for the second term of five years with effect from December 29 to December 28, 2031. The appointment is subject to approval of the shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting.

Trent: Share Price

The lifestyle retailer’s share closed Wednesday’s trade flat at Rs 4,409.9. Over the past five trading sessions the company’s stock has given a return of more than 9%, while over the past one month it has climbed up by nearly 32%.

So far in 2026, the stock has climbed up by nearly 3%.