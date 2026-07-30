Torrent Pharmaceuticals posted its Q1 FY27 consolidated net profit at Rs 566 crore, up 3% year-on-year from Rs 548 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its profit expanded 45% from Rs 389 crore reported in the March quarter.

During the quarter, the company incurred a one-time loss of Rs 21 crore, which also weighed on its growth.

The muted on-year profit growth came largely on the back of acquisition and related costs pertaining to its amalgamation with JB Pharma.

The pharma major’s total revenue from operations stood at Rs 4,921 crore, surging nearly 55% YoY from Rs 3,178 crore reported in the year-ago period driven. Sequentially, it climbed over 17% from Rs 4,197 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

Torrent Pharma EBITDA rises 61% YoY

On the operational front, its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) stood at Rs 1,664 crore, rising 61% from Rs 1,032 crore reported during the same period last year. Its EBITDA margin also improved to 33.8% from 32.5% reported in Q1 FY26.

India revenue rises 19% YoY

For the April-June quarter, the company reported a rise of 19% to Rs 2,157 crore, stating that it outperformed the Indian Pharmaceutical Market’s growth of 12%. The drugmaker’s Brazil revenue advanced 27% to Rs 277 crore, while US revenue expanded 36% to Rs 418 crore.

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Torrent, in its statement, said that the company’s Germany business reported a 3% growth in revenue at Rs 318 crore, but fell in constant currency terms, down 9% to €29 million. Its Germany business faced headwinds from supply disruptions caused by third-party suppliers and lower tender offtake.

Torrent Pharma share price

Torrent Pharma’s stock ended Thursday’s trade flat on NSE at Rs 4,872.10. Over the past one month, its share price has expanded nearly 5%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of more than 24%.