Titan Company has reported a sharp rise in its Q3FY26 net profit and revenue, led by healthy growth in its jewellery business amid high demand.

The Tata Group company’s Q3FY26 net profit jumped 61% to Rs 1,684 crore against Rs 1,047 crore in Q3FY25.

The company’s revenue from operations also saw a sharp 43% jump in Q3FY26 to Rs 25,416 crore, as compared to Rs 17,740 crore in Q3FY25.

The company’s revenue from India (including other income) stood at Rs 22,009 crore in Q3FY26, up nearly 40% from Rs 15,692 crore reported in Q3FY25.

Q3FY26 Expenses and EBIT

The company’s total expenses also saw a sharp 38% jump to Rs 20,580 crore against Rs 14,908 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Within the expenses segment, the cost of materials and components consumed saw the maximum rise, increasing 66% YoY to Rs 14,588 crore in Q3FY26 against Rs 8,784 crore reported in Q3FY25.

The company’s EBIT for Q3FY26 stood at Rs 2,657 crore, up 63% YoY from Rs 1,627 crore reported for Q3FY25.

Jewellery business performance

As per Titan’s investor presentation, the company’s jewellery business clocked one of its best-ever quarterly performances, as revenue rose 42% to Rs 22,517 crore against Rs 15,849 crore reported in Q3FY25. The growth in the jewellery segment was led by a sharp rise in the company’s domestic revenue.

“The jewellery business drove strong buyer engagements via attractive exchange programmes, exquisite new collections and lucrative bundled offers, resulting in one of its best-ever growth quarters,” Ajoy Chawla, Managing Director, said in the investor presentation.

Titan’s domestic jewellery business comprises brands such as CaratLane, Tanishq, Mia and Zoya.

Watches business

The company’s watches business saw a YoY rise of nearly 14% in total income at Rs 1,295 crore in Q3FY26 against Rs 1,137 crore reported for Q3FY25. The segment’s total EBIT was up 44% YoY at Rs 156 crore in Q3FY26 compared with Rs 108 crore reported in Q3FY25.

“Premiumisation journey saw steady progress across Titan, Fastrack and Sonata brands, all growing in healthy double digits compared to Q3FY25. Smartwatches saw demand moderation, with volumes declining year-on-year by 27% amid stable pricing in the sub-segment,” the company said in its statement.

Eyecare business

For the company’s eyecare business, total income grew 18% for Q3FY26 to Rs 231 crore against Rs 196 crore reported in Q3FY25. EBIT for this segment was up nearly 25% YoY at Rs 24 crore as compared to Rs 20 crore reported in Q3FY25.

“Our watches and eyecare businesses sustained their growth trajectories, clocking valuable gains across key brands in their portfolios,” Chawla added.

Titan Company share price

Shares of Titan Company closed at Rs 4,293.8, up nearly 1% from the previous close. Over the past one year, the stock has delivered a return of 29%.