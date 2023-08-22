Three senior executives at Infosys quit this month; Wipro appoints global head of AI

Infosys on Monday saw another senior level exit with Nageswar Cherukupalli, senior vice president and industry head, financial services and insurance, putting in his papers after spending about 21 years at the firm. An email sent to Infosys for confirmation didn’t elicit any response till the time of going to the press.

The development comes days after the former HR head and executive vice president of Infosys, Richard Lobo put in his papers. Lobo will be joining Byju’s as its HR head.

This month also saw another former senior executive of Infosys, Charles Salameh, appointed as the new CEO of Canada-based CaaS (Communication as a service) provider Sangoma Technologies Corporation.

Also Read Deal wins for IT firms may hit their margins: Analysts



Three months ago, two senior executives of Infosys – Vishal Salvi and Narsimha Rao Mannepalli, quit. While Vishal Salvi joined Quick Heal as its CEO, Mannepali has taken a break.

Meanwhile, cross town rival, Wipro which also saw recent senior level executives exits, said on Monday that it appointed Brijesh Singh as senior vice president and global artificial intelligence (AI) head for Wipro Enterprise Futuring.

Singh was previously a senior partner at Deloitte where he was responsible for driving AI and data-led transformation. Singh’s appointment follows Wipro’s $1 billion investment in AI and the launch of an AI-first innovation ecosystem, Wipro ai360, to integrate AI into every platform, every tool, and every solution used internally and offered to its clients.

The company is also planning to train all 250,000 employees on AI fundamentals and responsible use of AI over the course of the next 12 months. As the global head of AI, Singh will be focused on advancing Wipro’s ai360 strategy, building capabilities to support and accelerate AI adoption across Wipro’s entire portfolio, and delivering AI-first solutions to clients.