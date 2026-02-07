The order inflow for the first week of February crossed Rs 3,000 crore as BHEL, KEC International, BEL, Mahindra & Mahindra among others won big-ticket projects across infrastructure, defence, engineering, and automobiles.



Waaree Energies, Swan Defence, and MIDHANI were also in focus this week. Here is a look at how much their order books swelled this week and how their stock performed

BHEL wins Rs 1,200–1,500 crore Hindalco order

On January 3, State-owned BHEL secured an order in the range of Rs 1,200-1,500 crore from Hindalco Industries. It received a letter of intent (LOI) from Aditya Aluminium of Hindalco Industries to design, engineering, manufacture, supply up to site, unloading & storage, erection, commissioning and performance guarantee test for 2 x 150 megawatt BTG (boiler, turbine, and generator) package. The contract exclude the civil work.

The project is to be executed at Lapanga, Sambalpur in Odisha in a span of about 3 years

BHEL share price closed in green for the week, up 1.45% at Rs 266.65 per share.

KEC International bags Rs 1,020 crore orders

Also on February 3, KEC International secured work orders worth Rs 1,020 crore across various business verticals—civil, transportation, transmission and distribution (T&D), and cables and conductors—in both domestic and international markets.

With these latest wins, the company’s year-to-date order intake has crossed Rs 20,000 crore.

In the transportation business, the railway siding order from a private player is a key strategic win that widens KEC’s order book.

KEC International share price closed in red for the week, down 7.76% at Rs 615.35 per share.

BEL secures Rs 581 crore defence orders

Defence public sector undertaking Bharat Electronics secured additional orders worth Rs 581 crore since its last disclosure on January 23. The company in its BSE filing noted that the major orders include communication equipment, radar warning receivers, tank subsystems, radar systems, software solutions, upgrades, spares and related services.

BEL share price closed in red for the week, down 4.33% at Rs 429.55 per share.

Swan Defence bags Oman government order for naval training ship

Shipbuilding and heavy fabrication firm Swan Defence and Heavy Industries (SDHI) secured a supply order from the Oman government for a training ship on February 4.

The vessel, intended to support the Royal Navy of Oman’s advanced naval training and maritime operations, is expected to be delivered within 18 months, SDHI said.

This export order reinforces India’s indigenous shipbuilding capabilities and its growing stature as a global maritime hub, while further strengthening the deep-rooted bilateral ties and maritime cooperation between India and Oman.



Swan Defence and Heavy Industries share price closed in green for the week, up 7.08% at Rs 1,850.00 per share.

Mahindra & Mahindra bags largest-ever export order

M&M secured its largest-ever export order to supply 35,000 units of its Scorpio Pik Up light commercial vehicles to Indonesia’s state-owned firm Agrinas Pangan Nusantara in 2026. The vehicles is expected to be manufactured at Mahindra’s Nashik plant.



It will be provided under Indonesia’s Koperasi Desa/Kelurahan Merah Putih (KDKMP) programme to strengthen logistics for village cooperatives by aiding transport of agricultural produce and intra-village movement.

The company noted that the contract volume surpasses M&M’s total export shipments in fiscal 2025, marking a major milestone in its international expansion.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price closed in green for the week, up 4.31% at Rs 3,580.00 per share.

MIDHANI bags Rs 158 crore order

Mishra Dhatu Nigam (MIDHANI) secured a new order worth Rs 158 crore on February 4. However, the company did not disclose the nature of the contract or the entity that awarded it. With this order, MIDHANI’s total open order book has crossed around Rs 2,590 crore as of date.



MIDHANI share price closed in red for the week, down 5.63% at Rs 354.70 per share.

Waaree Energies wins 150 MW solar module supply order

Waaree Energies secured a one-time order to supply 150 MW of solar modules to an international solar power developer operating as an Independent Power Producer.

The order involves module supply only and will be executed over 2026 and 2027. While the commercial value was not disclosed, the company said the order is significant in size.

Waree Energies share price closed in green for the week, up 10.76% at Rs 3,087.30 per share.

the latest round of order wins highlights strong momentum across capital goods, defence and automobile sectors, underscoring robust demand visibility