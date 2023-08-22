Telecom operators registered an adjusted gross revenue of Rs 64,494 crore in the March 2023 quarter, up 2.5% sequentially, according to data released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India on Monday. On a year on year basis, the AGR increased by 9.5%.

The monthly average revenue per user (Arpu), during the period declined sequentially in the case of postpaid, but was up for the prepaid category. Overall, the monthly Arpu for wireless service increased by 0.83%.

The gross revenue (GR), applicable gross revenue (ApGR) and adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of the telecom service sector for the quarter ended March 2023 was pegged at Rs 85,356 crore, Rs 78,631 crore and Rs 64,494 crore, respectively.

While the GR decreased by 3.19%, ApGR increased by 2.62% and AGR increased by 2.53% in March 2023 quarter, as compared to the previous quarter.

“The year-on-year rate of growth in GR, ApGR and AGR in the quarter ended March 2023 over the same quarter in last year has been 11.69%, 11.12% and 9.52%, respectively,” Trai said.

The licence fee increased from Rs 5,031 crore for the quarter ended December 2022 to Rs 5,159 crore for the quarter ended March 2023.

The quarterly and year-on-year rates of growth in licence fees are 2.53% and 9.47%, respectively, in this quarter.

Monthly Arpu for wireless service increased a marginal 0.8%, to Rs 142.32 in March 2023 quarter, from Rs 141.14 in December 2022 quarter.

Compared to the corresponding period of the previous year, the monthly Arpu for wireless service was up by 11.91%.

“Prepaid Arpu per month increased from Rs 137.71 in QE (quarter ended) December 22 to Rs 139.63 in QE March-23, however, postpaid Apru per month decreased from Rs 182.30 in QE December-22 to Rs 173.50 in QE March-23,” it said.

Arpu per month is calculated by dividing net subscribers’ revenue by the average number of subscribers.