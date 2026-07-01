July has started and the Q1 earnings season is beginning to take off . The street is watching out for numbers of major IT firms that typically kick start the earnings season.

The Q1FY27 results of technology companies are in focus as IT firms have been under pressure on demand worries and concerns about AI-led disruptions.

So far this 2026 is concerned , the Nifty IT Index has witnessed a huge sell-off, falling over 30% so far. Quarterly results of Indian IT bellwether TCS will gain major traction as it treads near its 52-week-low on the circuit.

Shareholders also expect the firms to announce dividends for the April-June quarter. So in case you don’t miss on any major earnings. Here are the earnings date of top domestic tech companies:

#1 TCS Q1 result, dividend announcement on July 9

The IT major’s board has scheduled a board meeting for Thursday, July 9 to consider and approve the company’s standalone and consolidated results for the first quarter of financial year 2027.

TCS’s senior management may also recommend an interim dividend for the Apr-Jun quarter, marking its first dividend payout for FY27.

For FY26, the TCS had paid a total of Rs 110 per share in dividends.

#2 LTM board meeting on July 11

The Larsen & Toubro company has scheduled its board meeting for Saturday, July 11 to announce its financial results for Q1FY27. No announcement pertaining to dividend payout has been made yet.

For FY26, the company’s total dividend payout stood at Rs 75 per share.

#3 Tech Mahindra to announce financials on July 16

Tech Mahindra’s board of directors have scheduled a board meeting from July 16 to July 17 to consider and approve its standalone and consolidated financial statements for Q1FY27. The tech firm will put out its audited financial results on Thursday, July 16.

The IT company has made no announcements with regards to any dividend payout. In FY26, it had paid out a total of Rs 51 per share in dividends.

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#4 Infosys to post first quarter earnings on July 23

The IT bellwether will commence its board meeting on Wednesday, July 22 and declare the outcome of the just the very next day on Thursday, July 23. Infosys will post its audited standalone and consolidated financial results on July 23. The analyst call is scheduled for the same date as well

Infosys has not yet disclosed any dividend payout for Q1FY27. In FY26, it had paid out Rs 48 per share in dividends.

#5 Mphasis to declare Q1 results on July 23

Mphasis will announce its financial results for the first quarter of FY27 on Thursday, July 23.

“We would also like to inform you that the Company will organize an Earnings Conference Call for Investors and Analysts on Friday, July 24, 2026, at 8:30 AM Indian Standard Time. The details of the call will be communicated in due course and will also be published on the Company’s website,” Mphasis said in its regulatory filing.

No announcement over any dividend payout has been made yet. Over the past years, the company has been following a trend of paying out one final dividend.In FY26, it had paid a final dividend of Rs 62 per share.