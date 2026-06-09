TCS Dividend: Indian IT bellwether, Tata Consultancy Services is in focus as the dividend payout date for the company draws near. Eligible beneficiaries will receive the said payout in their demat accounts this week.

Here are the key details of the dividend announced and what investors needs to watch out for –

TCS Dividend: Payment date

Tata Consultancy Services declared a final dividend of Rs 31 per share last month, and eligible shareholders will receive the said amount in their demat accounts on Friday, June 12. With this addition, the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 stands at Rs 110 per share.

The IT major had paid a special dividend of Rs 46 per share in January and an interim dividend of Rs 11 for the previous three quarters.

TCS Dividend: Q4 Financial Performance

The company’s consolidated net profit for the Jan-Mar quarter stood at Rs 13,718 crore, jumping over 12% YoY from Rs 12,224 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Its revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 70,698 crore rising nearly 10% from Rs 64,476 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On a sequential basis, the IT major reported a jump of nearly 29% in net profit from Rs 10,657 crore reported in Q3FY26. Revenue also increased by over 5% QoQ from Rs 67,087 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

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TCS clocked a net headcount addition of 2,356 in Q4. The IT firm had also announced salary hikes across grades.

TCS Dividend: Share Price

The company’s share price was trending down nearly 1% in the intraday session. Over the past its stock has fallen by nearly 11%, while over the past six months it has declined by more than 33%.

So far this year its share price has fallen by nearly 34%.