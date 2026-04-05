Indian IT bellwether, TCS, has scheduled a board meeting for Thursday, April 9 to announce its financial results. TCS Q4 revenue and net profit would be in high focus as, in February, it announced its partnership with a number of AI firms, including OpenAI, ServiceNow, and Advanced Micro Devices, as part of its plan to accelerate AI adoption.

TCS Q4FY26: Result and Time

TCS Q4 results will be announced on Thursday, April 9. The company will announce its quarterly and annual financial results along with the performance of its subsidiaries. The company’s board will also recommend a final dividend for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders.

TCS Q4 performance is highly anticipated as earlier in July last year, the firm had announced it would lay off over 2% of its workforce through fiscal year 2026.

So what are the market expectations for TCS Q4 results?

Here’s what we know

TCS Preview: Q4FY26 Estimated Net Profit

According to Kotak Institutional Equities, TCS Q4 profit is estimated at Rs 14,058 crore, reflecting a 15% year-on-year (YoY) rise. Sequentially, the brokerage expects the profit to rise by 4.6%.

While Nuvama Institutional Equities pegs the TCS Q4 net profit slightly lower at nearly Rs 13,916 crore, up nearly 14% YoY, it expects the company’s bottom line to decline by nearly 1% on a sequential basis.

Kotak adds that the current stock price of TCS reflects low growth expectations.

TCS Preview: Q4FY26 Estimated Revenue

According to Kotak, TCS Q4 revenue is expected at over Rs 70,435 crore, up more than 9% YoY and rising 5% sequentially. Meanwhile, Nuvama expects TCS Q4 revenue to rise 8% YoY at Rs 69,714 crore, signalling a QoQ rise of nearly 4%.

“We expect TCS to lead revenue growth among Tier-1 companies,” Kotak said in its report. The brokerage added that it also expects the company’s international business to grow faster and believes that TCS’s domestic business will decline marginally.

Nuvama adds that it expects the company to deliver 1.2% revenue growth sequentially, in constant currency terms, which essentially means excluding the impact of currency movement. The brokerage expects its revenue to grow by 1.7% QoQ in dollar terms.

TCS Preview: Expected EBIT

Kotak pegs TCS Q4 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) at nearly Rs 17,799 crore, up 14% YoY and rising by more than 5% on a sequential basis. Nuvama expects the IT firm to report its EBIT to increase by 13% on a YoY basis at around Rs 17,679 crore. This marks a QoQ rise of 4.7%.

“We expect stable EBIT margin. Headwind of wage revision and Coastal Cloud acquisition will likely be offset by rupee depreciation,” Kotak said. The brokerage notes that investors will focus on progress in AI in the last three months and whether it will lead to any change in AI deflation assumption.

For Q3FY26, the company’s attrition rate was reported at 13.5%.

“Focus will be on the company’s renewed aggression and investments to accelerate growth,” Kotak added in its report.

TCS: Q3FY26 Financial Performance

For the third quarter of fiscal year 2026, TCS reported a net profit of Rs 10,657 crore, down nearly 14% YoY from Rs 12,380 crore in Q3FY25. On a sequential basis, the profit fell by nearly 12%.

In Q3FY26, the company’s revenue from operations stood at Rs 67,087 crore, up nearly 5% YoY from Rs 63,973 crore reported in the same quarter last year. The company’s topline rose by over 2% QoQ from Rs 65,699 crore reported in Q2FY26.

TCS Dividend News

The company has recommended a final dividend for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders but no amount has been disclosed yet.

Over the past 12 months, the company has paid a total dividend of Rs 109 per share. This includes a special dividend of Rs 46 the company paid out in February.

Three interim dividends of Rs 11 per share, totaling Rs 33, and a final dividend of Rs 30 per share were paid out for FY25.