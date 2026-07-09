Indian IT major, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12 per share for Q1FY27. The company’s board is all set to check its record books next week to ascertain the shareholder eligibility for the same and beneficiaries shall receive the said amount by month end.

Therefore, in case you don’t miss out on any essential details over the dividend payout, here are some details you should know:

TCS: Q1FY27 Dividend record and payment date

The IT major has fixed the record date of Wednesday, July 15 to determine the shareholder eligibility for its interim dividend payout of Rs 12 per share. This means if an investor does not appear in the company’s record books on or before the mentioned date, they would not be eligible for the payout.

ALSO READ TCS Q1FY27 Results LIVE: Net profit up 4.62%, margins fall slightly on wage hikes

“We would like to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today, the Directors have declared an interim dividend of INR 12 per Equity Share of INR 1 each of the Company,” TCS said in its exchange filing.

Shareholders shall receive the payment on Friday, July 31, it added.

“The interim dividend shall be paid on Friday, July 31, 2026, to the equity shareholders of the Company, whose names appear on the Register of Members or in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Wednesday, July 15, 2026, which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose,” the company said in its statement.

At the current stock price, its dividend yield stands at 3.11%,

TCS:Dividend history

In FY26, the TCS announced dividends amounting to Rs 110 per share, with its dividend yield of 4.66%. This comprised three interim dividend payments of Rs 11 per share, a special dividend of Rs 46 per share and a final dividend of Rs 31 per share.

In FY25 the company had paid a total of Rs 126 per share in dividends.

TCS: Q1FY27 financial performance

For Q1FY27 the IT major’s consolidated net profit was posted at Rs 13,349 crore, rising nearly 5% year-on-year from Rs 12,818 crore reported in Q1FY26. However, on a sequential basis its profit declined nearly 3% from Rs 13,784 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operation for April-June quarter stood at Rs 72,275 crore, increasing around 14% YoY from Rs 63,437 crore reported in Q1FY26. Its revenue advanced 2% quarter-on-quarter from Rs 70,698 reported in Q4FY26.

TCS: Share price

Share price of TCS ended Thursday’s trade flat at Rs 2,049.50 on NSE. Over the past week the IT major’s stock has delivered a return of more than 2%, while over the past month it has fallen by over 5%.

Over the past three months the stock of TCS has declined by 19%, and over the past six months it has fallen 35%.