The hiring announcement by TCS is decidedly one of the key aspects of the Q1 results. In what’s good news for TCS investors and employees, the company has added more than 9000 employees this quarter.

The total number of employees stands at 593,798 at the end of Q1FY27. The Q1 attrition rate, too, saw a slight improvement at 13.6% compared to 13.7% in FY26. The company also completed its annual increment, and this was a key reason why the margins were slightly lower.

Sudeep Kunnumal, Chief HR Officer, said, “This quarter, we completed annual salary increments for all associates globally and aligned salary structures with the new India Labour Code requirements. We continue to invest in AI infrastructure, next-generation skill development platforms to enable our people to be future-ready, while fostering a workplace where every associate feels safe, valued, trusted and empowered to grow”

TCS hiring trend in FY26

The employee addition trend is seeing gradual recovery in employee addition quarter by quarter. After addition of over 2,000 employees in Q4FY26, the net employee addition jumped over 3x between Q4FY26 and Q1Fy27.

Quarter Period Ending Total Headcount Q1 FY26 June 30, 2025 613,069 Q2 FY26 September 30, 2025 593,314 Q3 FY26 December 31, 2025 582,163 Q4 FY26 March 31, 2026 584,519 Q1 FY27 June 30, 2026 593,798

Q1FY27 Financial Performance

TCS reported consolidated revenue of Rs 72,275 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. This is up 2.2% sequentially and 13.9% year-on-year, as per the filing.

As per the filing, the net profit for the quarter came in at Rs 13, 849 crore, excluding exceptional items. The company’s board also approved a dividend of Rs 12 per share. The record date is set for July 15, 2026, and the payment date is set for July 31, 2026, as per the filing.