IT major TCS is once again in focus as the company has scheduled its board meeting for April 9 to announce its financial results for Q4FY26 and also recommend a final dividend for FY26.

The stock has been in major focus this year as layoffs in the IT sector continue amid uncertainties of AI tools taking over traditional business models.

So, in case you don’t miss out on any essential details, here are all the important announcements that TCS’s board will make in its upcoming meeting:

#1 TCS to declare Q4 financials

According to the company’s regulatory filing, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has scheduled a board meeting for April 9 to consider and approve its standalone and consolidated financial results for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

The firm will announce its financial performance for Q4FY26 as well as for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. Alongside, the financials of its subsidiaries will also be declared.

“…we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Consultancy Services is scheduled to be held on Thursday, April 9, 2026, inter alia to

i. approve and take on record the audited standalone financial results of the Company under Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) for the financial year ending March 31, 2026.

ii. approve and take on record the audited consolidated financial results of the Company and its subsidiaries under Ind AS for the financial year ending March 31, 2026,” TCS said in the filing.

#2 TCS to recommend final dividend

The company’s board may also consider the declaration of a final dividend in the meeting scheduled for Thursday, April 9, 2026.

“…recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ending March 31, 2026, for the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 31st Annual General Meeting,” the IT company said in its filing.

#3 TCS dividend history

In January, the company had announced a special dividend of Rs 46 per equity share, so investors anticipate whether the same is lined up for FY26 as well. This special dividend was announced alongside its third interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share of Re 1 each.

For Q2FY26, the IT major had paid out an interim dividend of Rs 11 per share, and a similar pattern was followed in the prior quarter, with an interim dividend of Rs 11 per equity share.

#4 TCS share price

In early trade, the company’s shares were trading flat at Rs 2,411. Over the past five trading days, the share performance has remained muted. However, over the past one month, the company’s stock has declined by over 8%.

Over the longer time frame, the stock has fallen by more than 18% over the past six months, and over the past year, it has declined by over 34%.

So far in 2026, the company’s share price has declined by more than 25%.