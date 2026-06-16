Tata Group company, Tata Technologies is expected to reward its shareholders soon as the company’s senior management has recommended a final and special dividend for FY26.

The record date for the dividend payout has been set on Thursday, June 18.

Here are the three key details you must know about the payout:

#1 Tata Technologies: Dividend amount

Tata Technologies board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per share for the financial year ended March 2026. The amount will be paid on each share of face value Rs 2 each.

Also, a special dividend of Rs 3.35 per share has been recommended by the senior management, and if approved the company’s total dividend payout for FY26 would stand at Rs 11.70 per share.

#2 Tata Technologies: Dividend record & payout date

Tata Technologies will determine the shareholders eligible for its Rs 11.70 per share payout on June 18, which means it will check its record dates on the mentioned date. If approved, beneficiaries will receive the payment on or after Thursday, July 2.

“If the aforesaid dividend, as recommended by the Board of Directors, is approved at the AGM, payment of such dividend, subject to deduction of tax at source, will be made on or after July 2, 2026,” the company said in its filing.

#3 Tata Technologies: Q4 Financial Performance

The company reported a net profit of Rs 204 crore for the March quarter, rising 8.1% on a sequential basis. While Tata Tech’s bottom line had increased nearly 8% YoY from Rs 188 crore posted in the same quarter last year.

The Tata Group company’s QoQ revenue increased by 15% to Rs 1,572 crore from Rs 1,365 crore reported in the preceding quarter. Its topline rose nearly 23% YoY from Rs 1,285 crore reported in the same fiscal last year.