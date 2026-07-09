The share price of Tata Steel fell nearly 1% in early trade after the company released its provisional business update on July 8, after market hours. For Q1FY27, Tata Steel India’s crude steel production increased 11% year-on-year to 5.82 million tonnes from 5.23 million tonnes reported in the year-ago period.

Domestic crude steel production rises 9% YoY

The company said the rise in its domestic crude steel production was driven by higher output at its Jamshedpur and Kalinganagar units. Its domestic delivery volumes also jumped by nearly 9% to 5.17 million tonnes from 4.75 million tonnes. “Domestic deliveries grew 11% YoY, broadly in line with production, supported by enriched product mix and strong marketing franchise,” the company said in its filing.

Tata Steel added that its automotive and special products unit achieved its ‘best-ever’ first-quarter volumes of around 0.9 million tonnes. “Continued ramp-up of Kalinganagar’s Continuous Annealing and Galvanising lines led to a 20% YoY increase in hi-end products,” the Tata Group company said in its business update.

Meanwhile, its Branded Products & Retail vertical posted deliveries of 1.7 million tonnes on the back of well-established brands. The delivery volume for Tata Tiscon climbed 33% YoY, while Tata Steelium, the company’s cold-rolled brand, expanded volumes by 41% YoY.

Tata Steel’s Industrial Products & Projects segment posted delivery volumes of nearly 1.6 million tonnes, aided by the performance of value-accretive segments, the company said.

“We continue to enhance our presence in emerging segments such as shipbuilding, container and data centres through customer acquisition, mill approvals and grade developments,” the company said in its statement.

Tata Steel reported healthy growth across its tubes, tinplate, wires and colours segments. The company’s gross merchandise value from its e-commerce platforms, such as Tata Steel Aashiyana and DigECA, stood at Rs 2,200 crore for the April-June quarter, rising 61% YoY.

Netherlands liquid steel production declines 9% YoY

For Q1FY27, Tata Steel Netherlands’ liquid steel production declined around 9% to 1.55 million tonnes from 1.70 million tonnes posted in the same quarter last year. The firm’s delivery volumes at its Netherlands facility also fell by over 6% to 1.40 million tonnes from 1.50 million tonnes.

The company said its production and deliveries at its Netherlands plant were impacted due to the shutdown of the Direct Sheet Plant. However, it added, “The local environment authority has permitted Tata Steel Netherlands to carry out trial runs, which are ongoing, ahead of the restart of full operations.”

No change in Tata Steel Thailand’s delivery and production volumes

Tata Steel UK facility’s delivery volume declined 33% YoY to 0.48 million tonnes from 0.60 million tonnes. “Work is progressing with respect to the setup of ~3 MTPA Electric Arc Furnace at Port Talbot,” it added.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel Thailand’s saleable steel production saw no change in production and delivery volumes at 0.33 million tonnes for Q1FY27.

Tata Steel share price

The Tata Steel share price is under pressure in Thursday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, Tata Steel’s share price has declined by nearly 8%, while over the past six months, it has delivered a return of around 5%.

So far this year, the company’s stock has advanced by 3%

About the company

It is the primary steel company of Tata Group. Its product portfolio includes automotive components, construction & infrastructure equipment, packaging & engineering materials, and retail and consumer brand products. It is headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra.