scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Must Read
Pause slide

Tata Steel plans to scale up usage of hydrogen in steel making process: CEO & MD T V Narendran

In April 2023, Tata Steel commenced the first of its kind experiment injecting hydrogen gas using 40 per cent of the injection systems in E-blast furnace at its steel plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

Written by PTI
tata steel, tata steel industry, usage of hydrogen in steel making,
"It was very successful, we will scale it up, But eventually we need to have green hydrogen available in Eastern India that will determine how it can be used," Narendran told PTI in reply to a question on the results of the trials.

Tata Steel plans to scale up the usage of hydrogen in the steel making process after the successful completion of the pilot project at its Jamshedpur plant, in Jharkhand, the company’s CEO and MD T V Narendran said.

In April 2023, Tata Steel commenced the first of its kind experiment injecting hydrogen gas using 40 per cent of the injection systems in E-blast furnace at its steel plant in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

“It was very successful, we will scale it up, But eventually we need to have green hydrogen available in Eastern India that will determine how it can be used,” Narendran told PTI in reply to a question on the results of the trials.

Also Read
Also Read

However, he did not tell the quantum in which the company plans to increase the usage of hydrogen. Injection of hydrogen in blast furnaces helps reduce consumption of coal leading to reduction in carbon footprint. “This is the first time in the world that such a large quantity of hydrogen gas is being continuously injected in a blast furnace,” he said.

Speaking on the company’s operations in the Netherlands, Narendran said the business there is moving from coal to gas to hydrogen and the transition is important for that nation because Tata Steel Netherlands will become one of the biggest consumers of hydrogen there.

The industry leader further said hydrogen is a very important part of the solution in the steel industry’s transitioning into a greener future because like coal it plays an important role not just as an energy source but as a reductant of emission in the steel making process. Steel accounts for about 8 per cent of the carbon footprint in the world.

More Stories on
tata steel

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 27-08-2023 at 14:08 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS