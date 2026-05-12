Tata Group company, Tata Power has posted a steady rise in its on-year profit despite reporting a decline in its year-on-year revenue. The company added that it registered its all-time highest annual reported PAT on the back of strong operational efficiency and robust business performance.

Tata Power’s board has also recommended a dividend for FY26. The decline in the company’s consolidated revenue can primarily be attributed to lower contributions from its thermal and hydro business caused by the temporary suspension of its Mundra power plant.

Tata Power: Q4 net profit rises 8% YoY

The company’s consolidated net profit for the March quarter was pegged at Rs 1,416 crore, rising nearly 8% from Rs 1,306 crore, reported in the year-ago quarter, Sequentially, the company’s bottom line increased by more than 18% from Rs 1,194 crore reported in Q3.

As for its consolidated revenue from operations, for Q4FY26 its topline declined by nearly 13% to Rs 14,900 crore from Rs 17,905 crore reported in Q4FY25. The nine-month suspension of the company’s Mundra power plant which temporarily halted its operations in July 2025 can be the source of the revenue decline.

On a sequential basis, its revenue from operations declined by 7% from Rs 13,948 reported in the previous quarter. The Tata Group company reported a healthy year-on-year EBITDA growth of 10% at Rs 4,216 crore from Rs 3,829 reported in Q4FY25.

Tata Power: Highest full year PAT

The company said it has posted its all-time high annual reported at Rs 5,118 crore, rising 7% from Rs 4,775 crore reported in FY25. While, its full-year consolidated revenue was posted at Rs 63,681 crore, falling 1% from Rs 64,502 crore posted in the last fiscal year.

Tata Power: Board recommends Rs 2.5 per share dividend

The company’s senior management has proposed a dividend of Rs 2.50 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same has been decided for June 23, and if approved eligible shareholders shall receive the payment on or after July 10, the company said in its filing.