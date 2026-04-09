Tata Group subsidiary, Tata Power has partnered with software company Databricks, announcing enterprise-wide adoption of the platform across all its business segments. It said the collaboration is aimed at building a future-ready data and AI platform to accelerate energy transition.

Tata Power- Databricks Partnership: Key Details

According to the company’s regulatory filing, the enterprise-wide adoption of the Databricks platform will help drive Tata Power’s AI transformation by enhancing its operational efficiency, helping in decision-making, and scaling up digital innovation.

“As Tata Power advances its transformation in line with the energy transition – spanning renewable integration, smart grids, and an expanding B2C portfolio – the company is building a future-ready data and AI platform to power its next phase of growth,” the company said in its press release.

It stated that the Databricks unified platform will enable intelligent grid management, advanced power planning and optimisation, improved billing and collection efficiencies, accurate renewable forecasting, and operational excellence across solar manufacturing and rooftop businesses.

The company remarked that adoption of Databricks’ AI agent – Genie marks an important development, as the AI agent lets employees talk to their data and get answers.

“With its natural language interface, Genie redefines how organisations access enterprise data to quickly generate insights, dashboards, and analytics, and make better decisions, faster,” it added.

Tata Power- Databricks Partnership: Management Commentary

Speaking on the collaboration, Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power said, “By leveraging the power of data and AI, we are strengthening our digital foundation to drive smarter operations, accelerate renewable integration, and deliver more agile, customer-centric solutions while contributing to a resilient and sustainable power sector.”

“Tata Power’s decision to standardize on Databricks underscores the growing importance of data and AI in transforming the energy sector,” said Kamalkanth Tummala, Managing Director for India at Databricks.

Tata Power- Share Price

In the afternoon trade, the company’s shares were trading flat at Rs 393.85. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has delivered a return of more than 5%, while over the past one year, the stock has climbed by nearly 10%.