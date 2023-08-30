scorecardresearch
Follow Us
Today’s Top Stories
Pause slide

Tata Power-DDL gets three year extension from DSIR for in house R&D unit

Tata Power-DDL is a power distribution company (discom) supplies electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million.

Written by PTI
tata power, markets
Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the government of NCT of Delhi.

 Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power-DDL) has received a three-year extension till 2026 from the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) for its in-house R&D unit.Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd is a joint venture between Tata Power and the government of NCT of Delhi.

While DSIR is a part of Ministry of Science and Technology, the Government of India.In a statement on Wednesday, Tata Power-DDL said it has received the renewal of recognition for its smart grid lab as the ‘in-house research and development (R&D) unit’ for the next three years by the Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR).

Also Read

This recognition as an R&D unit has been renewed for a period of three years till March end 2026.”The acknowledgement by the DSIR provides exemptions from customs duties to the discom, if applicable, for the import or purchase of equipment, instruments, spare parts, or consumables intended for R&D-related activities,” the company statement.

Also Read
Also Read

Located at sector-15 in Rohini, Delhi, the smart grid lab was first recognized as ‘in-house R&D unit’ in 2021, after a rigorous evaluation process on several parameters including new processes and products, collaborations, R&D-related infrastructure, costs of equipment, patents applied and granted.

Tata Power-DDL is a power distribution company (discom) supplies electricity in North Delhi and serves a populace of 7 million.

More Stories on
Tata Power

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 30-08-2023 at 17:40 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today

Related News

Photo Gallery

Latest News

Trending Topics

Assembly elections 2023
World cup 2023
Narendra Modi
GOLD RAte today
nifty 50
Nifty bank
hdfc bank share price
Chandrayaan 3 Live
Stock market quotes

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS