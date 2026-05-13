Automobile major, Tata Motors posted a double-digit rise in its standalone net profit on the back of a sharp rise in its commercial vehicle sales driven by the amendments made in the goods and services tax, which reduced GST on small cars to 18% from 28%.

The Tata Group company also declared a final dividend for the year.

Tata Motors: Q4 standalone profit rises 69%

For the March quarter, the company’s standalone profit was pegged at Rs 2,406 crore, rising over 69% year-on-year from Rs 1,419 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its net profit expanded by a whopping 328% from Rs 526 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The company’s standalone revenue from operations was posted at Rs 24,281 crore, expanding 22% YoY against Rs 19,869 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, its revenue from operations increased by more than 19% from Rs 20,315 crore posted in Q3.

The numbers were reflected in its standalone EBITDA margins, which expanded to 13.90% for Q4FY26, against 12.60% reported in Q4FY25.

“FY26 marked a strong financial performance with robust EBITDA, profit and free cash flow. EBITDA margins in Q4 FY26 crossed ‘teens’ at 13.9% while full year FCF translated to 12% of revenue, well ahead of our 2027 target. These deliverables reflect sustained structural improvements and efficient capital and cost management,” said GV Ramanan, CFO of Tata Motors.

Within the commercial vehicles segments, the company sold a total of 1,32,000 units for Q4FY26.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations was pegged at Rs 25, 974 crore increasing nearly 20% from Rs 21,732 crore reported in Q4FY25. The vehicle company’s consolidated net profit for the quarter ended March was reported at Rs 1,793 crore increasing 33% from Rs 1,340 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Tata Motors: Board recommends Rs 4 dividend

The company’s senior management has recommended a final dividend of Rs 4 per share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is yet to be announced.