Automotive major Tata Motors has announced its collaboration with lubricant company Castrol India on a pilot programme in Karnataka for used oil management systems. Both companies have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), under which they will work on building a scalable model for a used oil circularity ecosystem.

Tata Motors- Castrol India: Partnership details

Under the scope of partnership, Tata Motors and Castrol India will develop a traceability system for collecting, storing and transmitting used engine oil for Tata Motor’s services networks located in Karnataka.

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As a part of this pilot initiative, the automotive major’s sales and service centres located in Karnataka will act as the collection points for the used engine oil. Meanwhile, Castrol India will manage the channelisation of collected oil to the requisite recyclers.

“ The pilot addresses a long-standing gap in the responsible management of used oil, a material classified as hazardous waste,” the company said in its exchange filing.

Tata Motors added that the sustainability initiative comprises EVs, CNG platforms and end energy-efficient mobility solution aligning with Castrol’s strategy to include recycled materials in its lubricant products.

Tata Motors-Castrol India: Management Commentary

Commenting on the collaboration, Vikram Agrawal, Head–Spares and Non-Vehicle Business of Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “ By partnering with Castrol India, we are creating a credible, scalable model that links responsible collection at our service touchpoints to high-quality re-refined output. ”

Also, speaking on the development. Anoop Jindal, Vice President–B2B (OEM) Sales, Castrol India, said, “This association with Tata Motors marks our first OEM collaboration focused on building a structured ecosystem for responsible used-oil management in India. We are working to strengthen every link in the circularity chain.”

Tata Motors, Castrol India share price

The share price of Tata Motors tumbled down nearly 2% in the intraday session. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has declined by nearly 12%, while so far this year it has plunged by around 6%.

Castrol India’s stock was trading flat in the intraday session. Over the past month it has delivered a return of 1%, while on a calendar year basis it has decreased by over 3%.

About Tata Motors

Tata Motors is the flagship automotive major of Tata Group. The company’s product portfolio comprises utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses. Its business operations span across India, South Korea, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and SAARC countries.

About Castrol India

Castrol India manufactures and develops a wide range of industrial lubricants. It is a part of the British Petroleum (BP) group, which holds the majority stake in the company.