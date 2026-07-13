Tata Capital has announced the record date for its final dividend payout of Rs 0.57 per share. It has fixed the date of Monday, July 27 to ascertain the shareholder eligibility.

Alongside, the Tata Group company has also declared the date of its annual general meeting (AGM) and approved managerial reshuffle.

Here’s all you need to know about the recent Tata Capital announcements –

Tata Capital: Final dividend record date and payment date

On Monday, the company announced the record date for its final dividend payout of Rs 0.57 per share. In case you wish the final dividend, you need to own the stock before Monday, July 27.

The company’s AGMis scheduled for Wednesday, August 19. The final dividend will be paid to beneficiaries on or after August 24, 2026, after deduction of tax at source, as applicable.

Tata Capital: Approved appointment of LLP Chartered Accountants

Tata Capital has approved the appointment of T.P. Ostwal & Associates LLP, Chartered Accountants as one of the Joint Statutory Auditors of the company, for three years from FY27 to FY29, subject to approval of shareholders.

Tata Capital share price

The company’s stock was trading flat in the intraday session on Monday. Over the past one month Tata Capital’s share price has delivered a return of nearly 6%, while over the longer time frame of six months its stock has increased by over 3%.

So far this year Tata Capital’s stock has climbed by nearly 6%.

Tata Capital Q4 financial performance

The company’s consolidated net profit for Jan-March quarter was posted at Rs 1,502 crore, rising nearly 49% year-on-year from Rs 1,051 reported in the year-ago period. The firm’s net interest income climbed up 28% to Rs 3,127 crore in comparison to Rs 2,438 crore reported in the same quarter last year.