Renewable energy firm Suzlon Energy posted a 6% year-on-year decline in its Q1FY27 net profit driven by a surge in its expenses. The company’s first quarter net profit came in at Rs 305 crore, down from Rs 324 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its profit dropped by a whopping 72% from Rs 1,119 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

Suzlon’s revenue from operations for the first quarter of financial year 2027 stood at Rs 3,819, climbing 22% YoY from Rs 3,117 crore reported in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, its revenue contracted 30% against Rs 5,468 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

For the April-June quarter, its total expenses were logged at Rs 3,473 crore, rising 28% from Rs 2,706 crore reported in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, expenses expanded 27% against Rs 4,757 crore reported in Q4FY26.

EBITDA margin contracts to 15.6%

On the operational front, Suzlon Energy’s EBITDA for the reporting quarter fell marginally to Rs 595 crore in comparison to Rs 599 crore reported in Q1FY26. Its EBITDA margin too contracted 200 basis points to 15.6% against 17.6% reported in the first quarter of financial year 2026.

The Pune-based firm reported deliveries of 506 MW for Q1FY27, climbing 14% from 444 MW deliveries reported in the same period last year.

“ Suzlon is stronger than ever, and we’re leveraging this to invest in our future. Suzlon 2.0 is underway as we build 4 strategic growth engines with wind led RE solutions, strengthen our technology, and focus on long -term customer partnerships. All new growth areas are gaining traction. The S175 – 5.x MW had a strong debut and the S144 – 3.x MW order book is building significant momentum. During the quarter, we also deepened existing partnerships and formed new ones to accelerate our customers’ energy transition journey,” said Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman of Suzlon Group

Suzlon energy share price

The company’s share price declined over 8% in Tuesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, its stock has fallen 16%, while over the past six months it has delivered a return of 6%.