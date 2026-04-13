Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow: Amid the busy earnings season, trading in equity markets will pause on Tuesday, April 14. Indian stock markets will be shut on account of Ambedkar Jayanti. There will be no trading as the nation pays tribute to Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.

What all markets are closed?

Trading on NSE and BSE will be suspended on April 14. This simply means investors cannot trade in shares, stocks, or any other form of securities.

Orders placed on this day will get processed on the next working day. Also, on public holidays, investors cannot square off positions, enter new trades, or modify/cancel orders.

Stock Market Holiday: April 14, 2026 — Ambedkar Jayanti Market & Bank Status at a Glance Equity & Commodity Markets NSE National Stock Exchange CLOSED BSE Bombay Stock Exchange CLOSED NCDEX Full closure, all day CLOSED MCX Evening session: 5:00 PM – 11:30 PM PARTIAL MCX Morning Session 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM — Closed. Evening resumes on global cues. CLOSED Note: Orders placed on April 14 will be processed on the next working day. Investors cannot square off positions, enter new trades, or modify/cancel orders. Corporate actions (dividends, bonus issues, splits) are not affected. Banks — City-wise Status Mumbai Banks closed CLOSED New Delhi Regular hours OPEN Also open: Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Itanagar, Kohima, Raipur, Shillong, Shimla Check RBI holiday calendar for full city-wise list OPEN Express InfoGenIE

What About MCX And NCDEX?

The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will observe partial closure on April 14 and will be closed for its morning session (9:00 AM to 5:00 PM IST). However, trading on MCX will resume for the evening session (5:00 PM to 11:30 PM IST), and prices will be determined following global cues.

However, the National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) will observe full closure.

Earnings and dividends not affected

Companies will continue as per their scheduled earnings calendar and announce their quarterly and annual financial performance. If a company has declared the record date on or before April 14, you will still receive the dividend in your account.

The closure of stock exchanges does not affect corporate actions like bonus issues, stock splits, dividends, etc.

Banks closed across some major cities

Banks will also be closed across some major cities on the occasion of Ambedkar Jayanti. So, in case you plan on visiting financial institutions, it is better to schedule your appointment in advance.

While banks will observe closure in the country’s financial capital, Mumbai, in New Delhi, banks will remain open, operating as per their regular schedule.

Financial institutions in the cities of Aizawl, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Itanagar, Kohima, Raipur, Shillong, and Shimla will also remain open.

Readers are advised to check the RBI holiday calendar for a city-wise list of upcoming bank holidays.

What is Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti?

Also known as Ambedkar Jayanti, April 14 marks the birth anniversary of Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar, the father of the Indian Constitution. Some people also refer to this day as Equality Day because of his immense contribution to social justice and the Constitution.

People pay tribute at Ambedkar memorials and statues across the country. The day celebrates his teachings on education, equality, and human rights.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays In 2026

May 1 – The NSE will be closed, marking the occasion of Maharashtra Day.

May 28 – In celebration of Bakra Id, the exchange will remain closed on this date.

June 26 – Marking the occasion of Muharram, the exchange will remain closed.

July and August– Trading will continue as per its usual schedule for these two months, unless any specific holiday is announced by the exchange.

September 14 – In celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, trading activities will not be conducted on the NSE on this date.

October 2 – In observance of Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, trading activities will not be conducted on the exchange.

October 20 – For the occasion of Dussehra, the exchange will remain closed.

November 10 – Marking the occasion of Diwali-Balipratipada, the exchange will be closed.

However, please note that November 8 will be a trading holiday on the occasion of Diwali Laxmi Pujan. Muhurat trading will be conducted on this date, and the timings shall be notified at the appropriate time.

November 24 – Marking the occasion of Prakash Gurpurab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev, the exchange shall remain closed.

December 25 – On account of Christmas, the exchange will be closed.