NBFC major, Shriram Finance board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 for FY26. This was part of the company’s Q4 earnings announcements. It reported a robust Q4 performance driven by a double-digit growth in its net profit and net interest income.

Shriram Finance: Recommends Rs 6 dividend

According to its regulatory filing, the company’s senior management has recommended a final dividend of Rs 6 per share of face value Rs 2 each, subject to approval of shareholders.

The record date for determining the shareholder eligibility for the payout has been set for Friday, July 3. It essentially means if an investor does not appear in the company’s record books before the aforementioned date, they would not be eligible for the payout.

Shriram Finance: Dividend history

The NBFC had previously declared an interim dividend of Rs 4.8 per share in October last year. With the addition of final dividend, the company’s total dividend pay for FY26 stands at Rs 10.8 per share.

In FY25 the company’s total dividend pay aggregated to Rs 5.5 per share.

Shriram Finance: Q4 Financial Performance

The insurance company’s net profit for the reporting quarter increased nearly 41% on a year-on-year basis at around Rs 3,013 crore against Rs2,139 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Sequentially, the company’s profit saw a growth of over 19% from Rs 2,521 crore reported in the previous quarter.

Its net interest income rose 21% YoY to Rs 6,751 crore from Rs 5,566 crore.

Shriram Finance’s asset quality remained stable during the year. Gross NPA stood at 4.58% in Q4FY26 from 4.54% reported in Q3FY26. Net NPA however came at 2.33%.

Shriram Finance: Share Price

The NBFC’s stock ended Friday’s trade flat at Rs 1,016. Over the past five trading sessions the company’s stock has declined by over 2%, while over the past one month it has given a return of more than 12%.

Looking at the longer time frame, over the past six months the stock has climbed up by 42%, while since the past one year the stock has gone up by nearly 46%. So far this year the stock has been trading flat.