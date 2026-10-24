India’s semiconductor investment programme spans six states, but nearly four-fifths of the Rs 1.64 lakh crore committed to approved projects is concentrated in Gujarat. The state’s Rs 1.29 lakh crore share underlines the challenge of turning a widening manufacturing footprint into broader regional growth.

Projects in Assam, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are adding different capabilities. Their wider economic benefits will depend on whether they attract local suppliers, develop skilled workers and draw further investment.

Former NITI Aayog CEO and India’s former G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant highlighted this expansion on a social media post, sharing a graphic titled “The New Semiconductor Map of India”. It showed 12 approved projects across six states. “6 states and 12 approved projects, backed by Rs 1.64 lakh crore+ in committed investments. India’s semiconductor future is taking shape!” Kant wrote.

6 states and 12 approved projects, backed by ₹1.64 lakh crore+ in committed investments. India’s semiconductor future is taking shape! @PMOIndia @narendramodi https://t.co/Q7ZriAECIB — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) October 19, 2026

The graphic’s project boxes, however, identify only 11 investments across five states, omitting the approved HCL-Foxconn assembly and testing project near Jewar in Uttar Pradesh.

Gujarat’s lead goes beyond the number of projects

Gujarat accounts for six approved projects across Dholera, Sanand and Surat. Its share of investment is considerably greater than its half-share of approvals.

The largest investment is Tata-PSMC’s Rs 91,526 crore silicon fabrication plant at Dholera. Designed for 28-110 nanometre manufacturing processes, it has a proposed capacity of about 50,000 wafers a month. Unlike assembly and packaging facilities, this project will undertake the fabrication stage in which semiconductor circuits are manufactured on wafers.

Sanand hosts three projects covering later stages of production. Micron Technology’s Rs 22,516 crore facility will assemble and test DRAM and NAND memory products, with proposed capacity of around 14 million units a week. The Rs 7,584 crore CG Power-Renesas-Stars outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, or OSAT, project has planned capacity of approximately 15.07 million units a day. Kaynes Semicon’s Rs 3,307 crore packaging facility is listed with capacity exceeding 6.33 million chips a day.

Two other projects broaden Gujarat’s technology base. Crystal Matrix’s Rs 3,068 crore Dholera facility covers gallium nitride and mini/micro-LED technologies, with proposed annual display-panel capacity of 72,000 square metres. Suchi Semicon’s Rs 868 crore Surat project focuses on discrete semiconductor assembly and testing, with proposed annual capacity of about 1.033 billion chips.

Together, these projects bring fabrication, memory assembly, testing, packaging and specialised technologies into Gujarat. They offer a market for shared suppliers and services, although their presence alone does not establish an integrated supply chain.

Why Gujarat has attracted the largest concentration

Gujarat’s position is supported by a policy package that addresses both project costs and industrial infrastructure.

Its semiconductor policy provides additional state assistance linked to central capital support, a Rs 2-per-unit power tariff subsidy for 10 years, and reimbursement of stamp duty and registration fees. It also offers preferential land terms at Dholera, including a 75% subsidy on the first 200 acres required for an eligible fabrication project.

The policy commits to facilitating uninterrupted water supply, reliable power through redundant connections, and access to waste-treatment infrastructure. Dholera has also been designated “Semicon City”, giving semiconductor investment a specific location within the state’s industrial planning.

These provisions offer investors a framework for securing land, utilities and approvals. As more projects choose the same locations, the potential market for specialised suppliers grows.

Concentration also carries risks as regional infrastructure disruptions could affect several businesses at once. Diversification therefore needs to be assessed by production capability and supplier depth, not simply by counting states.

ISM 2.0 focuses on ecosystem building: iVP Semi CEO

Speaking to The Financial Express Digital, Raja Manickam, founder and CEO of Chennai-based iVP Semiconductor said, “In ISM 1.0 (India Semiconductor Mission), there was a rushed effort to get into various segments without considering the practical implications and ground reality of not having infrastructure to support the aspirations. But with ISM 2.0, there is better coordination with six pillars and emphasis on ecosystem building and a more balanced approach. There is a realisation that various states have their strengths and limitations.”

“The private sector is also starting to participate in decision-making. This leads to a more balanced, outcome-based approach to success,” Manickam added.

Assam offers a substantial counterweight

Outside Gujarat, the largest investment in the graphic is Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test’s Rs 27,120 crore facility in Assam. The OSAT and packaging project has proposed capacity of around 48 million units a day.

Its scale makes Assam a significant part of the investment programme rather than a token addition to its geographical spread. It also places a major semiconductor production activity in the Northeast, away from Gujarat’s western manufacturing centres.

Local recruitment, technical training and opportunities for supporting businesses will determine whether the Assam investment anchors a wider cluster or remains primarily a single large manufacturing site.

Assam’s role is also different from Dholera’s. Assembly, testing and packaging add an important production capability, but they do not replicate silicon wafer fabrication. The national network is therefore becoming more geographically distributed without making each location interchangeable.

Odisha is developing a specialised manufacturing role

Odisha’s two approved projects point towards a technology-focused cluster rather than an attempt to reproduce Gujarat’s scale.

SiCSem’s Rs 2,066 crore project combines silicon carbide fabrication and packaging. Its proposed capacity is 5,000 wafers a month and eight million packages a month, according to the graphic. The Rs 1,943 crore 3D Glass Solutions project covers advanced packaging, three-dimensional integration and substrate capabilities.

Together, the projects give Odisha capabilities in compound semiconductors and advanced packaging. Their combined investment is much smaller than Dholera’s silicon fab, but their technologies serve a different manufacturing role.

The regional opportunity lies in building expertise around these specialisations. Whether Odisha becomes a durable semiconductor centre will depend on the supporting technical workforce, supplier relationships and additional investment that follow.

Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh widen participation

Andhra Pradesh’s Rs 480 crore Advanced System in Package Technologies project focuses on system-in-package manufacturing, with proposed annual capacity of approximately 96 million units. Punjab’s Rs 117 crore CDIL project covers power semiconductors. These are smaller commitments, but they extend participation beyond the largest investment destinations and add different manufacturing functions to the network.

Uttar Pradesh is represented by the HCL-Foxconn OSAT venture near Jewar airport in the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority region. The company puts its approved investment at Rs 3,706 crore, completing the six-state, 12-project network.

India building multi-pole semiconductor ecosystem: UST COO

Gilroy Mathew, chief operating officer of California-based IT services company UST, told The Financial Express Digital, “India is steadily progressing towards a multi-pole semiconductor ecosystem, with Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh developing complementary strengths across manufacturing, chip design, engineering services and talent development. While investments are naturally concentrated around emerging industrial corridors, this is not necessarily a weakness. The opportunity lies in ensuring these clusters become interconnected engines of innovation rather than isolated centres of investment.”

“Semiconductor manufacturing requires significant infrastructure and reliable utilities, while chip design, verification, embedded engineering and AI-driven innovation offer greater geographical flexibility, enabling emerging technology hubs to participate meaningfully in the value chain. This presents a significant opportunity for balanced regional development by creating high-value employment, strengthening local industries and building technology capabilities beyond traditional metropolitan centres. However, balanced development does not mean establishing fabrication facilities in every state. The focus should be on developing regional specialisations aligned with infrastructure readiness, talent availability and industrial strengths,” Mathew added.

“Research institutions, universities, startups, MSMEs and global technology companies must work together to strengthen regional clusters through industry-led skilling, shared R&D infrastructure and supplier development. At UST, we see opportunities to connect regional talent with global semiconductor programmes through distributed delivery centres and AI-enabled engineering platforms. Ultimately, India’s success will depend on building a resilient, geographically diversified and globally competitive semiconductor value chain that drives regional innovation, sustainable employment and inclusive economic growth,” he said.

Balanced development requires more than dispersed factories

But the development test must extend beyond approved capital expenditure. It should include local hiring and training, purchases from regional suppliers, the growth of supporting businesses, and whether subsequent investments deepen each location’s capabilities.

There is also an important distinction between approvals and operating output. The graphic describes investment commitments and proposed installed capacities; these should not be treated as money already spent or production already achieved. Its figures also use different measures—wafers, chips, packages and display-panel area—which cannot be combined into a meaningful national output total.

India’s semiconductor map is widening. The next measure of progress is how much local employment, supplier business and manufacturing capability develops around the approved plants.